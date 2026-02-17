Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia launches huge drone and missile strike hours before Ukraine peace talks

Ukraine talks will be 'very easy', says Trump
  • Russia launched a significant drone and missile attack on Ukraine, with 396 drones and 29 missiles deployed, hitting targets across the country.
  • The assault saw 18 drones and four ballistic missiles strike various locations, with Russia's defence ministry claiming responsibility for targeting military-industrial and energy infrastructure.
  • The attacks resulted in at least one fatality, a 68-year-old woman in Sumy oblast, and 25 injuries, including two children.
  • These heavy strikes occurred just ahead of US-backed peace talks scheduled to take place in Geneva.
  • Ukraine returns to the talks with some momentum, having recently recaptured 78 square miles of land from Russia.
