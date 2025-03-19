Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scottish tourist who went missing in Italy for a week found in hospital ‘with broken bones’

Robert Cadger disappeared in Pompeii after travelling to Naples with his friends

Holly Evans
Wednesday 19 March 2025 10:16 EDT
Robert Cadger has been found in a hospital with broken bones
Robert Cadger has been found in a hospital with broken bones (Facebook )

A Scottish tourist who had been missing for a week in Italy has been found in hospital with “broken bones”.

Robert Cadger had last been seen on 10 March during a trip to Naples with friends, where he then travelled on to Pompeii.

The 47-year-old flew to the Italian city on 8 March to do some sightseeing and attend a Serie A match between Napoli and Fiorentina.

He then travelled via train to Pompeii with one of his friends, but failed to appear to meet his companion at the entrance of the ruined city.

He travelled on to Pompeii to visit the ruined city
He travelled on to Pompeii to visit the ruined city (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

He vanished as Naples was rocked by one of the worst earthquakes in the region for years on Thursday, with residents forced to sleep on streets in the Italian city.

The 4.4-magnitude earthquake has hampered the search for Mr Cadger, who was without his bank cards and luggage, with his family becoming increasingly concerned after he failed to appear for his flight.

However, he has since been discovered in hospital, with a post on a GoFundMe page reading: “Our brother Bob is in hospital in Naples following an accident whilst on holiday.

“We are raising funds to support Bob, to help with any medical costs, flights, accommodation and for family to attend the hospital to support his recovery.

“At the moment it looks likely that Bob will be in hospital for at least the next two weeks, within the orthopaedic ward, with broken bones. Any help would be very much appreciated by the family.”

Robert’s younger brother Euan Cadger had told The Scottish Sun: “This is extremely out of character for Robert. He’s very old school, keeps to himself, and doesn’t use social media but he would never just vanish without a word.

“He’s really close to his 10-year-old daughter and would always stay in touch with her, even when he’s away. For him to drop off the radar like this is really worrying.”

