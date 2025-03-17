Urgent search for British football fan who vanished in Italy after visiting Pompeii

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Scottish father has been missing in Naples for a week after going to visit the ancient ruins of Pompeii.

Robert Cadger, known by loved ones as Bob, was last seen on 10 March during a trip to Naples with friends.

The 47-year-old labourer from Menstrie, Clackmannanshire was at the Napoli vs. Fiorentina football game last Monday with friends before heading alone to Pompeii.

He vanished as Naples was rocked by one of the worst earthquakes in the region for 40 years on Thursday with residents forced to sleep on streets in the Italian city.

The 4.4-magnitude earthquake has hampered the search for Mr Cadger, who is without his bank cards and luggage, and his family are growing increasingly concerned.

open image in gallery Mt. Vesuvius towers over the ancient ruins of Pompeii ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Robert’s younger brother Euan Cadger told The Scottish Sun: “This is extremely out of character for Robert. He’s very old school, keeps to himself, and doesn’t use social media but he would never just vanish without a word.

“He’s really close to his 10-year-old daughter and would always stay in touch with her, even when he’s away. For him to drop off the radar like this is really worrying.”

He said earthquakes rocking Naples have complicated the search, adding: “We just want to know he’s safe. If Robert is out there, we’re asking him to contact anyone just to let us know he’s okay. We’re all so worried about him.”

His sister-in-law Claire posted an appeal on Facebook urging Neopolitans to look out for him.

She said: “He was last seen on Monday afternoon in Pompeii, nobody has seen or heard from his since.

“Believed to be in Naples His phone has no battery, he has no bank cards on him and has lost his suitcase. Police are aware, however he is in a very vulnerable position. If anyone has seen him please let me know.”

A foreign office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British man missing in Italy and are in contact with the local authorities."