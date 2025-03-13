Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Naples has been rocked by one of the worst earthquakes in the region for 40 years, with residents forced to sleep on streets in the Italian city.

A “huge roar” preceded the tremors in the southern Italian city, sending residents running for the streets at around 1.25am on Thursday.

The entire city and large swathes of its surroundings woke up as the 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook for about 20 seconds.

open image in gallery The entire city and large swathes of its surroundings woke up as the 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook for about 20 seconds ( LaPresse )

But the seismic swarm which ensued saw tremors shake the city for two hours.

The quake started about 2.5 kilometres (1.55 miles) beneath Pozzuoli city on the coast, west of Naples, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

Firefighters worked tirelessly to rescue panicked residents, pulling an injured woman from the rubble of her home after the ceiling collapsed in Pozzuoli.

open image in gallery Firefighters inspect a bell tower at the church of Sant'Anna following an earthquake, in Bagnoli ( EPA )

Elsewhere in the neighbouring Bagnoli district, rescuers freed trapped residents, while others climbed out of their windows, news agency ANSA reported.

It comes after a 4.4-magnitude quake was recorded last May, making this quake the joint strongest to hit the area in decades.

The epicentre of both quakes was documented in the Phlegraean Fields in Pozzuoli, which lies on top of Europe’s largest active volcanic caldera. Some 500,000 residents live in the active Mount Vesuvius danger zone.

open image in gallery The streets were strewn with rubble after the tremor ( REUTERS )

Videos and photos flood social media this morning showing cars cars covered in debris, houses cracked and residents fleeing to the streets at night.

City authorities closed Bagnoli schools and set up waiting areas for residents to shelter.

Firefighters continued to check out checks across Bacoli, Bagnoli and Pozzuoli, the service said.

open image in gallery Some locals slept in their cars after the earthquake ( REUTERS )

Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni also said she was actively monitoring the situation and is in contact with authorities.

The Phlegraean Fields eruption 40,000 years ago was the strongest in the Mediterranean.

Seismic activity in the 1980s caused mass evacuation but specialists say a major eruption soon is unlikely.