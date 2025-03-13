Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Naples rocked by one of the worst earthquakes in 40 years with residents forced to sleep on streets

Residents fled the 4.4 magnitude tremor after a “huge roar” was heard in the Italian city

Steffie Banatvala
Thursday 13 March 2025 08:11 EDT
Comments
The strong earthquake caused widespread damage
The strong earthquake caused widespread damage (EPA)

Naples has been rocked by one of the worst earthquakes in the region for 40 years, with residents forced to sleep on streets in the Italian city.

A “huge roar” preceded the tremors in the southern Italian city, sending residents running for the streets at around 1.25am on Thursday.

The entire city and large swathes of its surroundings woke up as the 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook for about 20 seconds.

The entire city and large swathes of its surroundings woke up as the 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook for about 20 seconds
The entire city and large swathes of its surroundings woke up as the 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook for about 20 seconds (LaPresse)

But the seismic swarm which ensued saw tremors shake the city for two hours.

The quake started about 2.5 kilometres (1.55 miles) beneath Pozzuoli city on the coast, west of Naples, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

Firefighters worked tirelessly to rescue panicked residents, pulling an injured woman from the rubble of her home after the ceiling collapsed in Pozzuoli.

Firefighters inspect a bell tower at the church of Sant'Anna following an earthquake, in Bagnoli
Firefighters inspect a bell tower at the church of Sant'Anna following an earthquake, in Bagnoli (EPA)

Elsewhere in the neighbouring Bagnoli district, rescuers freed trapped residents, while others climbed out of their windows, news agency ANSA reported.

It comes after a 4.4-magnitude quake was recorded last May, making this quake the joint strongest to hit the area in decades.

The epicentre of both quakes was documented in the Phlegraean Fields in Pozzuoli, which lies on top of Europe’s largest active volcanic caldera. Some 500,000 residents live in the active Mount Vesuvius danger zone.

The streets were strewn with rubble after the tremor
The streets were strewn with rubble after the tremor (REUTERS)

Videos and photos flood social media this morning showing cars cars covered in debris, houses cracked and residents fleeing to the streets at night.

City authorities closed Bagnoli schools and set up waiting areas for residents to shelter.

Firefighters continued to check out checks across Bacoli, Bagnoli and Pozzuoli, the service said.

Some locals slept in their cars after the earthquake
Some locals slept in their cars after the earthquake (REUTERS)

Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni also said she was actively monitoring the situation and is in contact with authorities.

The Phlegraean Fields eruption 40,000 years ago was the strongest in the Mediterranean.

Seismic activity in the 1980s caused mass evacuation but specialists say a major eruption soon is unlikely.

