Watch live: Putin takes questions from Russian people in end-of-year phone-in
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Russian president Vladimir Putin takes calls from Russian people during an end-of-year phone-in on Thursday, 19 December, during the third winter of his Ukraine invasion.
The conference is being held in Moscow opposite the Kremlin.
The Russian president is expected to talk about foreign relations, the economy, and the war in Ukraine.
It came as Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 45 Russian drones launched overnight.
Russia launched 85 drones to attack Ukraine overnight of which 40 “imitator drones” did not reach their targets and 45 other drones were shot down, the air force said.
The missile attack damaged apartment buildings and municipal property in Sumy and Dnirpopetrovsk regions, according to the statement.
In Russia, a fire burned at a Russian oil refinery in the Rostov region in what Russia said was an attack from Ukraine, video posted on Thursday showed.
Local governor Yuri Slyusar said Russian air defence systems repelled a Ukrainian attack in which 10 missiles were fired at the Rostov region.
Footage posted on social media showed the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery engulfed in flames.
It was the second time in six months that the facility had been hit.
Slyusar said emergency crews were dispatched to the fire and details on casualties were being clarified.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments