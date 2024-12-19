Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky admits troops cannot retake Donetsk as Kyiv unveils Trident laser weapon
Uzbek citizen held by Russia in connection with chemical weapons chief Igor Kirillov’s killing
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has admitted that the country’s military are not capable of recovering the territory currently occupied by Russia without diplomatic pressure from Kyiv’s allies.
Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien, Mr Zelensky said: “We cannot give up our territories. The Ukrainian constitution forbids us to do so. [But] we do not have the strength to recover them.
“We can only count on diplomatic pressure from the international community to force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table.”
It comes as Ukraine has unveiled a laser weapon capable of downing drones from more than a mile away in a bid to combat Russian aerial attacks.
Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky, the commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, said the laser would be capable of downing aircraft at distances of more than 2km.
“It really works; it really exists,” he said at the Europe Defence Industry conference, adding that efforts are underway to scale up its capabilities.
The announcement follows the UK introducing a cutting-edge ‘Trident’ laser weapon earlier this year. They said at the time they would be sharing its prototypes with Ukraine.
North Korea can produce ballistic missiles for Russia to use against Ukraine in months
North Korea demonstrated this year that it could produce ballistic missiles and supply them to Russia for use against Ukraine in a matter of months, the head of a research organisation that traces weapons used in the war said yesterday.
Jonah Leff told the UN Security Council that researchers on the ground examined remnants of four missiles from North Korea recovered in Ukraine in July and August, including one that had marks indicating it was produced in 2024.
“This is the first public evidence of missiles having been produced in North Korea and then used in Ukraine within a matter of months, not years,” he said.
Mr Leff also had briefed the Security Council in late June, telling members that the organisation he heads, Conflict Armament Research, had “irrefutably” established that ballistic missile remnants found in Ukraine early this year were from a missile manufactured in North Korea.
Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia objected to the second appearance of Mr Leff at the council meeting, chaired by ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield of the United States, which holds the council’s rotating presidency this month.
He claimed Mr Leff represents Nato and the European Union, and questioned whether his organisation could provide impartial assessments. And he accused Ms Thomas-Greenfield of violating Security Council practices and transforming its meetings “into a politicized act of buffoonery.”
The US ambassador retorted that Russia had vetoed a resolution that ended the monitoring of sanctions against North Korea by UN experts, which she said makes organisations like Conflict Armament Research and its independent, well-regarded experts all the more critical.
At least 100 North Korean troops killed fighting in Ukraine, South Korea says
At least 100 North Korean troops deployed to Russia have been killed and another 1,000 have been injured in combat against Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, a South Korean lawmaker said this morning, citing the country’s spy agency.
The heavy losses are attributed to the lack of experience of North Korean troops in drone warfare and unfamiliarity with the open terrain where they are taking part in the battle, member of parliament Lee Seong-kweun told reporters.
Mr Lee was speaking after a closed-door briefing by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to parliament.
The discrepancy in the estimate of the troops killed from that made by a US military official, who earlier cited “several hundred” casualties, is because of the relatively conservative analysis by the NIS, Mr Lee said.
“There was a report that there have been at least 100 deaths and the injured are approaching 1,000,” he said.
Daniel Burke was killed in Ukraine by someone claiming to be his friend, says his coroner
Defence Secretary claims Putin is showing signs of weakness as he announces £225m for Ukraine
On a trip to Kyiv, John Healey said that the UK will “step up” on international leadership on Ukraine next year.
“Russians are putting Ukraine under pressure on the front line, but Putin himself is showing signs of weakness, calling in North Korean troops to reinforce his own army, walking out on Assad and failing to defend his own positions in Syria,” he added.
His visit comes after the Prime Minister said it would be a “big mistake” if allies did not maintain their support.
Speaking during a visit to Norway earlier this week, Sir Keir warned it was time for Kyiv’s allies to “double down” on the financial commitments, sanctions and the training they were providing to Ukraine.
“It’s important that we put Ukraine in the strongest possible position if there are to be negotiations, and even if there aren’t to be negotiations,” he said.
“But it would be a big mistake, in my view, to take our eye off the ball and not ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position, which is why we’ve been doubling down on this at many of the international meetings we’ve had with our allies to discuss this.”
UK pledges fresh £225 million package Ukraine amid ‘critical’ situation
The UK has pledged a new £225 million package of support for Ukraine after the Defence Secretary said the situation in the country is “critical”.
On a trip to Kyiv, John Healey said that the UK will “step up” on international leadership on Ukraine in 2025, after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer urged allies to maintain their support.
The package announced on Thursday involves £186 million for military equipment through the International Fund for Ukraine, including £92 million for Ukraine’s navy and £68 million for air defence equipment.
The Defence Secretary said: “Nearly three years after (Russian President Vladimir) Putin launched his illegal full-scale invasion, the depths of his miscalculation are clearer than ever, as the brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit.
“But they cannot go it alone – which is why the UK will step up our international leadership on Ukraine throughout 2025.
“We will enhance our offer of training to Ukraine and provide battle-winning capabilities, such as the drones and munitions included in our new £225 million package today.”
