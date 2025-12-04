Pope Leo dissolves one of Francis’ final acts in major reversal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Leo has dissolved a high-level Catholic commission, established by his predecessor Francis to encourage Vatican donations, rolling back one of the late pontiff’s final decisions.

The "Commission on Donations for the Holy See" was instituted by Francis in February, during his final illness, to help stem a widening gap in the Vatican's finances.

Comprising five Italian Church officials, the group aimed to encourage contributions from lay Catholics and other benefactors, though some insiders questioned their fundraising expertise.

Leo’s decree, dated 29 September and released on Thursday, offered no specific reasons for the dissolution.

The Pope directed that all collected funds be given to the Vatican's general accounting office, stating a new work group would consider a future fundraising commission.

The Vatican reported its first budget surplus last month after years of deficits that had long-frustrated Church leaders.

Francis, who died in April, had long struggled to get the Vatican's budget under control.

He was battling firm resistance from his own cardinals in his last months as he sought to plug the gap in the Vatican's finances, and slashed cardinals' salaries three times between 2021 and 2024.

Adding to the budget concerns are growing liabilities within the Vatican's pension fund, which were estimated to total some €631 million by the Vatican's finance czar in a 2022 media interview.

There has been no official update to this figure, but several insiders told Reuters they believe it has ballooned.

"The budget problems are going to force the Vatican to do a lot of things it doesn't want to do," Rev. Tom Reese previously said, a Jesuit priest and commentator who has written about the Vatican's finances.

The Vatican may have to limit its charitable works or downsize its diplomatic presence at embassies across the world, he said.

"The footprint of the pope could be severely reduced," said Reese. "If you can't pay your bills, you can't do much."

The Vatican suffered a substantial loss of tourist income during the Covid pandemic. In October 2024, the pope also said there would have to be cuts to the at-least €40 million budget for the Vatican's extensive multi-language media operations.