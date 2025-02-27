Pope was focused on Vatican finance worries before he was hospitalised

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis's recent hospitalisation for double pneumonia came amidst a struggle to address the Vatican's growing financial deficit, facing resistance from within the Church hierarchy.

Just three days before his admission, the Pope established a new commission aimed at boosting donations to the Holy See.

Announced on Wednesday, during the Pope's 13th day in hospital, the "Commission on Donations for the Holy See" follows internal pushback against proposed budget cuts.

Senior cardinals and Vatican department chiefs voiced their opposition to the cuts during a private meeting late last year.

They also resisted the Pope's suggestion of seeking external funding to alleviate the deficit, according to two officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Francis has been seeking to patch up the budget for several years. He has cut cardinals' salaries three times since 2021 and demanded a "zero deficit" agenda in September.

But his efforts appear to have had little impact.

Although the Vatican hasn't published a full budget report since 2022, the last set of accounts, approved in mid-2024, included an €83-million (£68 million) shortfall, the two sources said.

Reuters was not able to verify the deficit figure independently.

While the Vatican has operated with a deficit for years by rebalancing accounts and drawing on the dividends from its investment income, the gap has grown significantly in recent years. In 2022, the gap reported by the Vatican was €33 million.

Two cardinals who oversee the Vatican's budget declined Reuters' requests for interviews and did not provide current budget information. The Vatican did not respond to a request for comment.

Growing pension woes

open image in gallery Although the Vatican is the headquarters of the global Catholic Church, it generally controls only its own budget ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Adding to the budget concerns are growing liabilities within the Vatican's pension fund, which were estimated to total some €631 million by the Vatican's finance czar in a 2022 media interview.

There has been no official update to this figure, but several insiders told Reuters they believe it has ballooned.

"The budget problems are going to force the Vatican to do a lot of things it doesn't want to do," said Rev. Tom Reese, a Jesuit priest and commentator who has written about the Vatican's finances.

The Vatican may have to limit its charitable works or downsize its diplomatic presence at embassies across the world, he said.

"The footprint of the pope could be severely reduced," said Reese. "If you can't pay your bills, you can't do much."

Reuters could not determine the precise reasons behind the Vatican's growing budget shortfall. The Vatican suffered a substantial loss of tourist income during the Covid pandemic. And in October, the pope also said there would have to be cuts to the at-least €40 million budget for the Vatican's extensive multi-language media operations.

Although the Vatican is the headquarters of the global Catholic Church, it generally controls only its own budget. In most cases, individual dioceses and religious orders control their own finances.

Addressing the budget woes at the recent meeting, the pope suggested that Vatican offices could seek outside funding to balance their expenses or ward off staffing cuts, according to the two officials who spoke to Reuters.

Several cardinals questioned the wisdom of such a move, arguing it could trigger conflicts of interest for Church, the sources said.

Reuters could not determine what funding sources the pope wants Vatican offices to tap. Several insiders said that wealthy Catholic foundations in the US and Europe, which are typically run independently and determine their own funding priorities, could provide a valuable source of income.

The new high-level commission announced on Wednesday was given the task of encouraging donations from lay Catholics, national bishops conferences, "and other potential benefactors".

Limited income streams

open image in gallery Catholic faithful attend a nightly rosary prayer service for the health of Pope Francis in St Peter's Square at the Vatican ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The pope appointed a new administrator for the Vatican's pension fund in November, and warned its operating structure may need to change, without providing further details. The fund has not made its accounts public.

Many public pension funds have underestimated how long retired employees will live, throwing off their budget calculations. In 1960, Italy's average life expectancy was 69 against 83 in 2022. It is not clear if the Vatican has made any adjustment to take this into account.

"If you get the life expectancy assumptions wrong, that could be a huge problem," said Gregory Kearney, a researcher at Stanford University who has studied failing state pension funds in the US.

The Vatican, a micro-state within Rome, has limited fiscal options. It does not issue debt, sell bonds, or levy taxes. A 2010 monetary agreement with the EU limits the Vatican to only issuing a fixed amount of euro coins each year, initially set at a sum of 2.3 million euros.

The global Catholic headquarters instead has three main income streams. It takes donations through the pope's official fund. It has an investment portfolio, which includes stock investments and more than 5,000 properties, the vast majority in Italy. And it makes money from admissions to the Vatican Museums.

The museums suffered a major decrease in income during the Covid pandemic from 2020 to 2022, due to extended lockdowns in Italy, but visitors have flooded back since 2023.

The Vatican reported a profit of €45.9 million on its investments in 2024. It did not say whether it was selling any assets, but said €35 million of the profit came from better management of rental properties.

Donations to the Vatican have been relatively stable, averaging around €45 million over the past decade, with spikes of €74 million in 2018 and €66 million in 2019.

However, Ed Soule, a business professor at Jesuit-run Georgetown University in Washington, worried that wealthy Catholic donors could start withholding donations if they felt they were being used for underfunded pension liabilities rather than charitable work.

"Some donors would look at this and say I'm not really interested in using my money to fund your unfunded pension," he said. "It's just not the sort of thing that gets people excited."

Hopes for Jubilee

The pope's budget woes come as the Vatican is anticipating a record number of visits by tourists in 2025, as part of the ongoing Catholic Holy Year, also known as a Jubilee. Some 32 million tourists are expected over the year.

Many of the tourists will pay for admission to the museums, which costs at least €20. "That will no doubt bring in a lot of money into the Vatican's coffers," said J.F. Pollard, a British historian who has written about the Vatican's finances.

But only a portion of that income will help fill the budget deficit, as the museums must also pay its own staff and cover costs for exhibits and its extensive conservation and restoration works.

Reese said the Jubilee would not bring in enough money to fill the deficit. "It's not like the pope is charging $1,000 per pilgrim," he said.

The pope, who is 88 and has been hospitalised several times in recent years, may decide to sell off some of the Vatican's investment portfolio to cover the deficit, the Jesuit priest suggested.

Any sell-off would provide immediate income but reduce future investment profits.

"That postpones the problem for some future pope," said Reese. "Whether it will be the next (pope) or the one after, there will be a day of reckoning."