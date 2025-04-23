Watch live: Pope Francis’ coffin lies in St Peter’s Basilica for public viewing
Watch live as Pope Francis’ coffin lies in state in St. Peter's Basilica for public viewings from Wednesday, 23 April.
The solemn procession to the basilica marked the start of a three-day period for the faithful to pay their respects ahead of Saturday’s funeral mass, following the pontiff’s death aged 88 on Monday.
The Pope’s funeral mass will be held at 10.00am on Saturday in St Peter’s Square, the Vatican has confirmed.
It will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.
Clergy from around the globe will join world leaders and cardinals for the service.
The Prince of Wales will join the likes of US president Donald Trump, Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky to pay their respects to the pontiff.
Pope Francis is said to have showed the first signs of sudden illness two hours before passing, according to the Vatican news outlet, which reported he made a gesture of farewell with his hand to his nurse before falling into a coma.
His death came after he was hospitalised with double pneumonia for several weeks in February, before he returned to the Vatican in mid-March to recover.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments