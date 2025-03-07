Audio message shows Pope’s frailty as hospital stay hits three-week mark

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis marked three weeks in hospital on Friday, following a bout of double pneumonia that has offered a stark reminder of his advancing age and frailty.

The 88-year-old pontiff reportedly had a restful night, waking shortly after 8am, according to Vatican officials.

Doctors, citing his continued stability and absence of respiratory issues, indicated they would likely provide the next medical update on Saturday.

On Thursday, however, the Pope offered a poignant, albeit concerning, indication of his current health.

In a recorded audio message broadcast to those gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the evening rosary, Francis expressed his gratitude for the prayers offered on his behalf. His voice, however, was barely audible, strained by labored breathing.

Speaking in his native Spanish, he said: "I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the square, I accompany you from here.

“May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you.”

This message, while reassuring to many, served multiple purposes. It was the first public communication from the Pope since his admission to Gemelli hospital on February 14, effectively quashing unfounded rumours circulating about his condition.

More significantly, it revealed the extent of his physical weakness. Even for those accustomed to his often-whispered pronouncements, the audible struggle to breathe was a stark reminder of his current fragility.

Nuns in St. Peter’s Square listen to a recorded message from Pope Francis ( AP )

The cardinal presiding over the prayer, Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, had told the crowd at the start of the service that he had “beautiful news, a beautiful gift” to share.

“Oh che bello,” marvelled one nun in the crowd. “Oh how beautiful.”

The crowd broke into applause and then applauded again after Francis’ final “gracias”.

The 88-year-old pope has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man.

The Vatican has given twice-daily updates on Francis’s condition since February 14, when he was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital for what was then just a bad case of bronchitis.

The infection progressed into a complex respiratory tract infection and double pneumonia that has sidelined Francis for the longest period of his 12-year papacy and raised questions about the future.

The absence of any images of Francis in a country where the image and voice of the pontiff is a part of everyday life helped fuel conspiracy theories, primarily among right-wing critics of the pope, about Francis’s true fate.

Francis has issued written messages from hospital, including some that seemed very much like him. But even Vatican officials had been clamouring to hear his voice, saying the pope’s calls for peace are particularly needed at a time of such global conflict and war.

Doctors on Thursday reported that Francis was in stable condition, with no new respiratory crises or fever.

He continued his respiratory and other physical therapy Thursday, worked, rested and prayed from the 10th floor papal suite at Rome’s Gemelli hospital. His prognosis remains guarded, meaning he is not out of danger.

The pope has been sleeping with a non-invasive mechanical mask to guarantee that his lungs expand properly overnight and help his recovery. He has been transitioning to receiving high-flow oxygen with a nasal tube during the day.