Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

One dead and 10 injured after ‘mini-tornado’ topples three cranes in Paris suburb

Officials said the rare weather event struck in the Val d’Oise area with a ‘sudden and rare intensity’

Shaheena Uddin
Tuesday 21 October 2025 09:10 EDT
Comments
The ‘mini tornado’ caused a crane to collapse in a suburb of Paris
The ‘mini tornado’ caused a crane to collapse in a suburb of Paris (Syndicat Alliance Police Nationa)

One person has died and 10 were injured after a “mini tornado” knocked down three construction cranes in the north of Paris on Monday, authorities said.

A 23-year-old construction worker died on a building site and 10 others were injured, with four left in critical condition, regional prosecutor Guirec Le Bras said.

The head of the prefecture, Philippe Court described the situation as a “violent, sudden windy episode” and labelled it a “mini tornado”.

The twister wreaked destruction on about 10 districts in the French capital, with the town of Ermont, located 20km north-east from the city centre, the worst affected.

The rare weather event struck the Val d'Oise area at 6pm on Monday evening with “a sudden and rare intensity” according to Laurent Nunez, the Interior minister who posted on X.

He stated: “I am following the situation closely and express my support to the elected officials, the rescuers on site, and the affected residents. I extend my condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased victim.”

One crane collapsed on the Clos Fl euri medical-educational institute clinic, avoiding any injuries, and another fell on a residential building
One crane collapsed on the Clos Fl euri medical-educational institute clinic, avoiding any injuries, and another fell on a residential building (Syndicat Alliance Police Nationa)

Three cranes can be seen falling within seconds of each other in footage shared on social media. One crane collapsed on the Clos Fleuri medical-educational institute clinic but did not cause any injuries. Another fell on a residential building, Meteo Express reported.

The tornado also tore roofs off buildings, authorities said.

Firefighters, police and medical professionals were called to the scene shortly after the cranes fell.

A video posted on X showed the impact of the tornado on travel, with the caption: “Apocalyptic scene on the A115 Ermont side today but magnificent scene of mutual aid to lift the motorcyclist and clear the entire road of fallen trees!”

Residents were working to clear the rubble of rooftops, uprooted trees and damaged power lines on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

France experiences between 40 to 50 tornadoes each year, but they are usually weak and don’t cause significant damage.

Meteo-France, the country’s weather service, has emphasised that this tornado is rare but not unprecedented in the Ile-de-France region. It follows a week of heavy and strong winds.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in