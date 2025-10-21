One dead and 10 injured after ‘mini-tornado’ topples three cranes in Paris suburb

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One person has died and 10 were injured after a “mini tornado” knocked down three construction cranes in the north of Paris on Monday, authorities said.

A 23-year-old construction worker died on a building site and 10 others were injured, with four left in critical condition, regional prosecutor Guirec Le Bras said.

The head of the prefecture, Philippe Court described the situation as a “violent, sudden windy episode” and labelled it a “mini tornado”.

The twister wreaked destruction on about 10 districts in the French capital, with the town of Ermont, located 20km north-east from the city centre, the worst affected.

The rare weather event struck the Val d'Oise area at 6pm on Monday evening with “a sudden and rare intensity” according to Laurent Nunez, the Interior minister who posted on X.

He stated: “I am following the situation closely and express my support to the elected officials, the rescuers on site, and the affected residents. I extend my condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased victim.”

open image in gallery One crane collapsed on the Clos Fl euri medical-educational institute clinic, avoiding any injuries, and another fell on a residential building ( Syndicat Alliance Police Nationa )

Three cranes can be seen falling within seconds of each other in footage shared on social media. One crane collapsed on the Clos Fleuri medical-educational institute clinic but did not cause any injuries. Another fell on a residential building, Meteo Express reported.

The tornado also tore roofs off buildings, authorities said.

Firefighters, police and medical professionals were called to the scene shortly after the cranes fell.

A video posted on X showed the impact of the tornado on travel, with the caption: “Apocalyptic scene on the A115 Ermont side today but magnificent scene of mutual aid to lift the motorcyclist and clear the entire road of fallen trees!”

Residents were working to clear the rubble of rooftops, uprooted trees and damaged power lines on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

France experiences between 40 to 50 tornadoes each year, but they are usually weak and don’t cause significant damage.

Meteo-France, the country’s weather service, has emphasised that this tornado is rare but not unprecedented in the Ile-de-France region. It follows a week of heavy and strong winds.