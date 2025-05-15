Forecasters say US is facing worst tornado season in more than a decade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weather forecasters say that an already perilous 2025 is shaping up to be the most active tornado season in 14 years – and it’s not over yet.

There have been more than 750 preliminary tornado reports thus far, which is more reports by mid-May than any other year since 2011.

“It has been an exceptionally dangerous start to the spring severe weather season in the U.S.,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said in a statement. “We’ve seen a steep increase in the number of tornado reports during March and early April. Unfortunately, we expect these numbers to continue climbing over the next few days.”

Increased activity is disquieting, but comes following near-historic levels last year. Severe weather in 2024 resulted in the second-highest number of tornadoes since record-keeping began in 1950, according to the National Weather Service. Despite the near-historic year, the 54 tornado-related deaths were well below the 20-year average. More than half of those occurred in mobile and manufactured homes.

open image in gallery Could this year be the most active for tornadoes in over 10 years? Forecasters say it may be ( Getty Images )

This year, deadly twisters have torn across much of the eastern U.S., but they were also reported in the Los Angeles area in March. In April, they killed people in the South and Midwest, launching debris into the air. In March, Mississippians hid inside their car as tornadoes ripped through their home.

open image in gallery Deadly twisters have torn across Texas and much of the central and eastern U.S. Dozens of people have lost their lives ( Getty Images )

Much of the recent activity has been outside the region known as “tornado alley,” which includes a wide swath of the central and southern U.S. Instead, it’s occurred eastward, except in Texas. There have been dozens of deaths, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy said.

This week, more tornadoes are anticipated alongside large hail in areas from the Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes.

Tornadoes can occur at any time, but typically peak from March through June.

AccuWeather predicts that there will be 1,300 to 1,450 tornadoes across the U.S. this year: a tally that is above the historical average of 1,255 tornadoes.

open image in gallery Tornadoes can occur at any time. However, they typically peak through June ( AFP /AFP via Getty Images )

Scientists are still studying how tornadoes form, hoping to be able to provide Americans with faster warning times that could save lives. Until then, forecasters stress the importance of being prepared for such an emergency.

“Our analysis of records dating back to 1950 found that May 25 is the statistical peak with the most tornado reports on the date,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. “Being prepared can save your life.”