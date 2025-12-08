Teenager arrested after shotgun fired in Oslo shopping mall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager has been arrested in Oslo after firing a shotgun in the city’s largest shopping centre, police said.

Authorities evacuated the Storo Storsenter in the Norwegian capital shortly after 11am on Monday morning following reports of gunfire.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man at the scene. They later revealed he had called them before the gunshot was fired.

open image in gallery Storo Storsenter where a 19-year-old allegedly fired a gun ( GoogleMaps )

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Oslo Police operations chief Tor Grottum said the incident was “very serious” and that it was fortunate that no injuries were reported.

“We were very quick on the scene, and quickly got the suspect under control,” he told Norwegian news outlet VG. “That may be a contributing factor to why it went so well. There was a great potential for injury.”

A spokesperson for Oslo Police told local media a single shot was fired in a communal area inside the centre and hit the ceiling.

While arresting the suspect, police found a bag containing ammunition and a knife and baseball bat.

Despite there being no injuries, a large police presence including squad cars and a helicopter remained at the shopping centre until later in the morning.

The shopping centre has since reopened but police recommended people stay away from the area so emergency services can work effectively.

The last shooting in Norway occurred in June 2022 when two people were killed and nine seriously injured in a shooting at three locations, mainly outside the London Pub, a popular gay bar.

Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø said Zaniar Matapour, 44, allegedly fired 10 rounds with a machine gun and eight shots with a handgun into a crowd. Matapour, a Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State group, Henriksbø said.