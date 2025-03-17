Who are the victims of the North Macedonia nightclub fire?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 59 people were killed and over 150 injured in a devastating fire at Club Pulse in Kocani, North Macedonia. Authorities have arrested 20 individuals as part of the investigation and are investigating safety violations and possible corruption linked to the tragedy.

The identities of those killed in the fire are beginning to emerge, though local authorities are yet to issue an official list of the victims. The government is in the process of holding emergency meetings to determine what further action it needs to take. “None of the responsible this time should avoid the law, the justice, and punishment too,” said president Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova. “Nothing is worthier than human life, specifically young life.”

Marija Taseva, 19, was enjoying a night out with her sister at the club on Saturday when the fire broke out. "Everyone started screaming and shouting 'get out, get out!'" she told Reuters. While she managed to escape, her sister did not survive. "My sister died. I was saved and she wasn't."

open image in gallery Relatives of the victims of an overnight fire in a crowded nightclub in North Macedonia, wait for news of their loved ones at the Kocani General Hospital in Kocani, on 16 March 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Many of the victims were young, including teenagers as young as 15. More than 20 of the injured and three of those killed were under 18, said interior minister Pance Toskovski.

Among those who died was Stefania Aleksova, a student at the American University in Bulgaria. "We deeply mourn with our North Macedonian friends for this tragedy that has shaken us all," university president Dr Margie Ensin said in a statement, reported Bulgaria’s Novinite.com.

open image in gallery A relative of the victims of an overnight fire in a crowded nightclub in North Macedonia, wait for news of their loved ones at the Kocani General Hospital in Kocani, on 16 March 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Dragi Stojanov, who lost his only child – 21-year-old Tomche – said he was searching for answers. "Let me tell you in front of everybody. Film me. I am a dead man, I lost everything… the whole of Europe should know," he told reporters.

"After this tragedy, what do I need this life for? I don't need it. I had one child and I lost him."

Turkey's ambassador to Skopje Fatih Ulusoy confirmed that a Turkish citizen was among the wounded and that officials would visit them later in the evening, reported Turkish outlet Yeni Safak .

Survivors sustained severe burns and inhalation injuries. Dr Vladislav Gruev, a reconstructive and plastic surgery specialist, reported that most patients suffered second- and third-degree burns on their head, neck, upper torso, and hands.

Several countries have stepped in to assist with medical evacuations. Bulgaria has transported 14 critically injured victims for treatment. Eight of them, including three teenagers, are in intensive care at Sofia’s Pirogov Hospital, where doctors have issued urgent blood donation appeals. The patients include three minors, two girls and one boy, aged 15 and 16.

The oldest patient is 31-year-old man, reported Novinite.com. All eight are in critical condition in an intensive care unit, with three patients intubated.

open image in gallery A military ambulance is parked outside a hospital before transporting bodies of victims in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, 16 March 2025 ( AP )

Another three victims, two boys and one girl, are receiving care in Varna where they have been intubated and placed in intensive care. Three others are being treated in Plovdiv.

Turkey has also provided medical support. The Turkish health ministry sent two medical evacuation planes, transporting nine victims for specialist treatment in Istanbul and Ankara. "This is a great tragedy for North Macedonia, and we share their pain," said Fatih Ulusoy, Türkiye’s ambassador to Skopje.

Authorities have arrested 15 individuals as part of the investigation in the fire. Mr Toskovski suggested potential bribery and corruption linked to the club’s illegal operations. Inspections revealed multiple safety violations, including faulty fire-extinguishing systems and inadequate emergency lighting, he said.

Speaking outside the hospital, Red Cross volunteer Mustafa Saidov described the devastation. "The situation is brutal, chaotic. The stories are very sad, and unfortunately many young lives are lost."