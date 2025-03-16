Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dozens feared dead after fire in North Macedonia nightclub

The fire broke out in a nightclub, according to local media

Bryony Gooch
Sunday 16 March 2025 04:15 EDT
Dozens of people are believed to be dead or injured after a fire at a nightclub in North Macedonia early on Sunday.

The blaze broke out at a nightclub in Kocani town and spread to the ceiling and roof of the club, which burned quickly.

“The number of victims and injured in the fire is being determined,” the public prosecutor's office said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

