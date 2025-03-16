Dozens feared dead after fire in North Macedonia nightclub

Dozens of people are believed to be dead or injured after a fire at a nightclub in North Macedonia early on Sunday.
The blaze broke out at a nightclub in Kocani town and spread to the ceiling and roof of the club, which burned quickly.
“The number of victims and injured in the fire is being determined,” the public prosecutor's office said in a statement.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.
