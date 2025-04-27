North Korea makes first public admission it sent troops to fight for Russia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korea confirmed for the first time on Monday that it has sent troops to fight for Russia in the war with Ukraine under the order of dictactor Kim Jong Un.

As Kyiv claims its soldiers continue to cling to parts of Kursk following a Russian counter-offence involving North Korean troops, KCNA state news agency cited the North’s ruling party as saying its contribution showed the "highest strategic level of the firm militant friendship".

The admission comes as top US diplomat Marco Rubio warned the Trump administration would walk away from brokering peace talks if there was no realistic prospect of a deal in sight.

"We cannot continue to dedicate time and resources to this effort if it is not going to come to fruition,” the Secretary of State told NBC News.

"The last week has really been about figuring out how close are these sides really, and are they close enough that this merits a continued investment of our time as a mediator."

A North Korean Soldier fighting for Russia in Ukraine, according to a video shared by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky ( Office of the President of Ukraine )

His comments closely follow US president Donald Trump turning on Russian president Vladimir Putin over Moscow’s continued bombing of Ukrainian civilians.

“There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war,” Trump posted on his social media platform on Saturday, soon after meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr on the sidelines of Pope Francis’s Vatican funeral.

Russia said last week Ukrainian forces had been expelled from the last Russian village they had been holding, although Kyiv denied the claim and said their troops were still operating in Belgorod, another Russian region bordering Ukraine.

The Central Military Commission of North Korea’s ruling Workers' Party said leader Kim Jong Un made the decision to deploy troops under the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty he signed with Putin last year.

"Under the order of the head of state, the sub-units of the armed forces of the Republic regarded the territory of Russia as the one of their country and proved the firm alliance between the two countries," KCNA cited the Commission as saying.

"They who fought for justice are all heroes and representatives of the honour of the motherland," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

North Korea sent an estimated total of 14,000 troops, including 3,000 reinforcements to replace its losses, Ukrainian officials have said. Lacking armoured vehicles and drone warfare experience, they took heavy casualties but adapted quickly.

Russia also confirmed on Saturday for the first time that North Korean soldiers have been fighting alongside Russians in Kursk.

Neither Russia nor North Korea had previously either confirmed or denied the deployment.