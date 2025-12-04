Nato hits back at Putin’s threat of war in Europe as UK condemns ‘Kremlin claptrap’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nato and the UK have hit back at Vladimir Putin’s threat that Russia is “ready for war” with Europe.

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said Putin’s comments were “Kremlin claptrap”, while Nato secretary general Mark Rutte insisted the alliance was “willing to do what it takes to protect our 1 billion people and secure our territory”.

The ramping up of rhetoric comes as hopes for a US-brokered peace deal in Ukraine fade. On Wednesday, a planned meeting between Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and a US delegation was cancelled, hours after President Donald Trump’s team appeared to leave Moscow empty-handed.

Mr Rutte insisted Mr Trump “is the only person in the whole world able to break the deadlock” over the Ukraine war.

open image in gallery The Russian president said he was ready for war with Europe ‘if they want it’ ( Sputnik )

“Nato is a defensive alliance,” Mr Rutte said, ahead of a summit of Nato leaders in Brussels. “But make no mistake, we are ready and willing to do what it takes to protect our one billion people and secure our territory. Putin believes he can outlast us, but we are not going anywhere.”

Progress on peace talks appears to have stalled following a five-hour meeting on Tuesday between Russian officials, including Kirill Dmitriev, President Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The Kremlin has denied it had outright rejected a deal, claiming that disagreement was part of a “normal working process and a search for compromise”.

Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner had been due to fly to Brussels after Moscow to speak with the Ukrainian delegation, but instead returned to Washington the same day.

open image in gallery Nato’s Mark Rutte praised Donald Trump as the only person ‘in the whole world’ who can break the deadlock between Russia and Ukraine ( Getty )

Mr Rutte hinted at the deadlock in his address on Wednesday, saying: “There is only one person in the whole world who is able to break the deadlock. That is the American president, Donald J Trump.”

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, said Mr Witkoff had been in touch with the Ukrainian delegation after his talks in Moscow.

“There was contact between the head of the Ukrainian delegation and Mr Witkoff,” Mr Sybiha told reporters. “Representatives of the American delegation reported that, in their opinion, the talks in Moscow had a positive outcome and they invited the Ukrainian delegation to continue our talks in America in the near future.”

It is not yet clear what that “positive outcome” is, coming after accusations that Mr Trump’s original 28-point plan for peace was a “Russian wishlist”.

On Wednesday, UK foreign secretary Yvette Cooper called on Putin to “end the bluster and the bloodshed and be ready to come to the table and to support a just and lasting peace”, ad European leaders accusing him of feigning interest in talks.

However, Mr Trump said his advisers believed Vladimir Putin wants to end war in Ukraine. Speaking in the Oval Office, he said: "Their impression was very strongly that he'd like to make a deal."

In the evening, the European Commission proposed an unprecedented use of frozen Russian assets or international borrowing to raise 90 billion euros for Ukraine to cover its struggling military and basic services.

Nonetheless, the lack of movement on a peace plan appears to be another blow to Ukraine’s diplomatic team, and comes after the lead negotiator and Mr Zelensky’s right-hand man, Andriy Yermak, was forced to resign as chief of staff in a $100m corruption scandal. He was replaced by Rustem Umerov, the country’s former defence minister.

open image in gallery Talks between a US delegation and Volodymyr Zelensky were called off after talks in Moscow ended without agreement ( AP )

Hours after Russia reportedly rejected the deal, it launched new drone strikes, overwhelming Ukraine’s air defence systems with relentless bombardment for five hours, deploying 430 drones and nearly 20 missiles.

The attacks targeted electrical grids, railway sidings and gas-fired power stations as well as apartment buildings. At least eight people were killed in the onslaught, and power was cut off to half of the capital, Kyiv, for most of the day.

Putin’s inflammatory comments about war in Europe came just hours before the talks between the US delegation and Russian officials began on Tuesday.

“We are not planning to go to war with Europe, but if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now,” the Russian leader said. “They are on the side of war.”

He accused Europe of making demands on a possible peace settlement for Ukraine, which he said Russia found “absolutely unacceptable”. He warned there would be “nobody left to negotiate peace with” when finished.

Europe continued to signal its support for Ukraine on Wednesday, while pushing back against Putin’s remarks the day before.

Ms Cooper promised to provide an additional £10m for Ukraine to repair its energy infrastructure after recent Russian attacks.

“Two presidents are seeking peace – President Trump and President Zelensky,” she said at a meeting with Nato foreign ministers. “But so far, all we have seen from President Putin is an attempt to escalate war.”