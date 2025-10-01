Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oktoberfest celebrations in a German city were shut on Wednesday after a ‘family dispute’ left two people dead and two others injured.

Police closed the popular event in Munich after a bomb threat and an incident at a house that investigators said had been deliberately set on fire. A person believed to be the suspect’s father was found dead inside the building, according to local media reports.

Authorities said they also found the suspect’s 81-year-old mother injured in the garden, and a woman believed to be his daughter on the first floor. Special forces were brought in to defuse booby traps found in the property and neighbours within a 200-metre radius were evacuated.

open image in gallery The scene of a car fire close to the house fire reportedly set on purpose amid a domestic dispute in the Lerchenau area of Munich, Germany ( Getty )

A 57-year-old suspect from Starnberg was later found dead near Munich’s Lake Lerchenau and is believed to have taken his own life. He was carrying a backpack which is believed to have contained an explosive device that had to be defused, police said.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Who are the victims?

A person believed to be the suspect’s father was lying dead inside the building. First responders have not yet been able to reach the body due to the intense heat of the fire, DW reports. German outlet Bild reported that the suspect had allegedly shot his father and injured his mother and daughter.

Police confirmed that two people were injured during the incident. These were identified as the suspect’s 81-year-old mother, a German citizen, and his 21-year-old daughter, a German-Brazilian citizen. Both lived in Munich, investigators said, and were being treated in hospital for injuries.

Officers rushed to the scene roughly 10 minutes after the first emergency calls reporting the sound of gunfire, explosions and a man fleeing the scene of the residential home. They found the suspect’s mother hurt and hiding in the garden.

A woman believed to be the suspect’s daughter was found on the first floor of a building that was “fully ablaze” when police arrived.

Investigators believe the fire was set deliberately following a family dispute, and earlier on Wednesday found hand grenades and tripwires at the house, according to Welt.

open image in gallery The empty Oktoberfest area that stayed closed after the bomb threat ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

What do we know about the suspect?

Police identified the suspect only as a 57-year-old German citizen residing in the town of Starnberg. He has yet to be named by authorities but German outlet WELT reports that he worked as a caretaker, craftsman and garden designer.

When called to the house fire, first responders found explosives near a Mercedes van that belonged to the suspect. The explosives detonated and set the vehicle alight.

Officers saw the suspect fleeing the scene from the garden and gave chase on the ground while a police helicopter pursued overhead.

“In the end, the person was cornered near the Lerchenauer See [lake] and then took his own life,” Thomas Hampel of the Munich police said.

“But the person could not be immediately checked, because the individual had a rucksack on his person and we had to assume this might contain further unknown explosives."

Officers said they had carried out searches at the suspect’s home address Wednesday, adding that he did not have permits for firearms or explosives.

open image in gallery Authorities investigate the scene of a car fire in Munich, Germany, on Wednesday ( Getty )

What was the motive?

Munich police said that a letter written by the suspect was found near the crime scene during their initial investigation.

It was said to contain a “non specific threat of explosives related to Oktoberfest”.

They clarified that there was “currently no connection with a letter published today on an internet platform, which, among other things, addresses arson attacks on high-quality vehicles”.

Earlier on Wednesday, police were said to be investigating a post published online, claiming responsibility for attacks on luxury cars in northern Munich.

The Munich Police Department told WELT that “the post on Indymedia is a copycat”, indicating no connection to Antifa, as previously speculated.

open image in gallery The police said that one person was found dead and that "explosive traps" were also detected ( Getty )

What was the response?

With more than 500 officers deployed, police evacuated the surrounding area and the decision was taken to close the Oktoberfest beer festival until Wednesday afternoon.

Munich mayor Dieter Reiter confirmed that the fairgrounds would reopen from 5.30pm local time after police ordered their closure and searched tents on site.

General operations may continue into the evening, authorities added, but there was no indication that there was a danger in other parts of the city.

Authorities initially responded to reports of a burning residential building early this morning while residents reported hearing explosions or gunshots.

One witness told the dpa news agency: “I woke up around five o’clock because there were a few bangs. I got up, looked, and then there was a fire.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you