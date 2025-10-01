Police shut down Oktoberfest after fatal explosion

Police have closed the Oktoberfest fairgrounds after an explosion in northern Munich that killed at least one person.
City officials said there had been a bomb threat issued by the suspected perpetrator of the explosion, early on Wednesday.
Munich police said the explosion was part of a domestic dispute.
It was not immediately clear whether the deceased person was the suspected perpetrator or someone else.
Police searched the Oktoberfest fairgrounds for other explosive devices and asked workers to leave the area.
Oktoberfest is the world’s largest beer festival and usually attracts up to six million visitors.
This year’s festival began on 20 September and ends on 5 October.