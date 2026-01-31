Church angel ‘restored to look like Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An angel in a church in central Rome has been restored to look like Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a national newspaper has reported.

The allegation has prompted a culture ministry investigation.

Ms Meloni, meanwhile, is laughing off the affair.

La Repubblica daily first highlighted the alteration on its front page, saying that one of two angels in a chapel at the Basilica of St Lawrence in Lucina now bore the likeness of the 49-year-old conservative, who is Italy's first female prime minister.

The article featured before-and-after images, noting that the angel had previously appeared as a “generic cherub”.

The culture ministry said that it had instructed Rome's chief art heritage official to conduct an immediate inspection of the restored painting, ahead of determining further steps.

open image in gallery The restored angel fresco inside the Basilica of St. Lawrence in Lucina ( REUTERS )

The opposition Five Star Movement complained: “We cannot allow art and culture to risk becoming a tool for propaganda or anything else, regardless of whether the face depicted is that of the prime minister.”

The parish priest, Daniele Micheletti, told the ANSA news agency that the decorations in the chapel had recently been touched up following water damage.

The originals dated only to 2000, so were not under any heritage protection.

The restoration was carried out by the same artist who created the original painting, Bruno Valentinetti.

open image in gallery Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has laughed off the comparison ( AP )

He disputed the suggestion he had altered the image, telling reporters: “I restored what was there before... 25 years ago.”

As for Ms Meloni, she posted a picture of the disputed painting on Instagram, with the caption “No, I definitely don't look like an angel”, with a laughing emoji.

Ms Meloni, who leads the most right-wing government in Italy since the Second World War, is a Roman Catholic and has publicly aligned herself with traditional Christian values.

She frequently uses the motto "Dio, patria, famiglia" (God, fatherland, family).