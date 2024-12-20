Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Police have made an arrest after a car ploughed into a busy outdoor Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday evening, killing at least two people and injuring at least 60 others.

Footage showed the vehicle break through barriers before speeding 400 metres through the crammed “fairy tale” section of Magdeburg market.

Here is everything we know about the suspect:

Who is the suspect?

The suspected driver of the rented car was arrested, news agency dpa reported, citing unidentified government officials in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Unverified footage showed the suspect lying on the floor as an officer pointed a gun at him and shouted at him not to move before other officers arrived.

Officials said he was a 50-year-old man who was not known to German authorities as an Islamic extremist.

Where is he from?

Saxony-Anhalt’s interior minister, Tamara Zieschang, told reporters that the suspect is a Saudi doctor who first came to Germany in 2006.

He has been practising medicine in Bernburg, about 23 miles (36km) south of Magdeburg, she said.

“As things stand, he is a lone perpetrator, so that as far as we know there is no further danger to the city,” Saxony-Anhalt’s governor, Reiner Haseloff, said at a news conference.

How many people have died?

Mr Haseloff said the two people who were confirmed to have died were an adult and a small child, but that he could not rule out further deaths because so many people were seriously injured.

“But that is speculation now. Every human life that has fallen victim to this attack is a terrible tragedy and one human life too many,” he said.

“It’s a terrible tragedy - this is a catastrophe for the city of Magdeburg and for the state, and for Germany generally as well,” Mr Haseloff said. “It is really one of the worst things one can imagine, particularly in connection with what a Christmas market should bring.”

At least 60 people were injured, including 15 who were hurt very seriously, according to government officials and the city government’s website.

They said more than 30 people had injuries of medium severity and 16 were lightly injured.

Cty spokesperson Michael Reif said he suspected the incident was a deliberate act.