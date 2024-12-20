✕ Close Emergency services barricade area after driver ploughs into German Christmas market

A car has been driven into a crowd at a Christmas market in eastern Germany in a suspected attack that has killed two people.

The vehicle was driven into a group of people at the market in Magdeburg on Friday.

At least two people were killed and 68 were injured, including 15 who were hurt very seriously, according to government officials. It said 37 people had injuries of medium severity and 16 were lightly injured.

The driver of the car was arrested. State governor Reiner Haseloff told reporters that the suspect is a 50-year-old Saudi doctor who first came to Germany in 2006.

Regional government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe and city spokesperson Michael Reif said they suspected it was an attack.

“This is a terrible event, particularly now in the days before Christmas,” Saxony-Anhalt Governor Reiner Haseloff said.

Haseloff told dpa that he was on his way to Magdeburg but couldn’t immediately give any information on victims or what was behind the incident.

Magdeburg, which is west of Berlin, is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt and has about 240,000 inhabitants.

An “extensive police operation” is underway and the market was closed, according to local authorities.