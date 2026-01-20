The story behind Emmanuel Macron’s striking sunglasses look at Davos
Emmanuel Macron appeared at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday
Emmanuel Macron has taken to the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, sporting a pair of striking aviator sunglasses.
The French president, who spoke at the forum on Tuesday, has been battling an eye condition that he has said is “completely harmless”, but has made his right eye look red and puffy.
He addressed the condition just days earlier, after appearing at the military base in Istres, southern France.
Mr Macron, who had been seen wearing sunglasses during an outdoor troop inspection, began his New Year's address to France’s armed forces by acknowledging his appearance.
"Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye. It is, of course, something completely harmless,” he said.
"Simply see an unintentional reference to the ‘Eye of the Tiger’ ... For those who catch the reference, it is a sign of determination,” he joked.
This was an apparent nod to the hit theme song by American rock band Survivor from the 1982 film Rocky III, starring Sylvester Stallone.
Despite the lighthearted interlude, Mr Macron’s address focused on critical challenges for the military in 2026.
These included France’s accelerated rearmament, continued support for Ukraine, and the decision to send troops to Greenland in a show of support for Denmark.
Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump shared a message from Mr Macron, in which the French leader expressed concern about the president’s ongoing threats to take Greenland.
The message read: “My friend, We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland. Let us try to build great things: 1) i can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on thursday afternoon.
“I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins 2) let us have a dinner together in Paris together on thursday before you go back to the us. Emmanuel.”
Mr Macron told reporters he does not plan to speak with his U.S. counterpart in Davos.
