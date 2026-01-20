The story behind Emmanuel Macron’s striking sunglasses look at Davos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emmanuel Macron has taken to the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, sporting a pair of striking aviator sunglasses.

The French president, who spoke at the forum on Tuesday, has been battling an eye condition that he has said is “completely harmless”, but has made his right eye look red and puffy.

He addressed the condition just days earlier, after appearing at the military base in Istres, southern France.

Mr Macron, who had been seen wearing sunglasses during an outdoor troop inspection, began his New Year's address to France’s armed forces by acknowledging his appearance.

"Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye. It is, of course, something completely harmless,” he said.

open image in gallery Emmanuel Macron greets Queen Mathilde of Belgium (R) in front of King Philippe ( AFP/Getty )

"Simply see an unintentional reference to the ‘Eye of the Tiger’ ... For those who catch the reference, it is a sign of determination,” he joked.

This was an apparent nod to the hit theme song by American rock band Survivor from the 1982 film Rocky III, starring Sylvester Stallone.

Despite the lighthearted interlude, Mr Macron’s address focused on critical challenges for the military in 2026.

These included France’s accelerated rearmament, continued support for Ukraine, and the decision to send troops to Greenland in a show of support for Denmark.

open image in gallery Macron delivers his New Year's address to the armed forces in southern France ( AFP/Getty )

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump shared a message from Mr Macron, in which the French leader expressed concern about the president’s ongoing threats to take Greenland.

The message read: “My friend, We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland. Let us try to build great things: 1) i can set up a g7 meeting after Davos in Paris on thursday afternoon.

“I can invite the ukrainians, the danish, the syrians and the russians in the margins 2) let us have a dinner together in Paris together on thursday before you go back to the us. Emmanuel.”

Mr Macron told reporters he does not plan to speak with his U.S. counterpart in Davos.