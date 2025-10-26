Two arrested over Louvre museum’s daylight diamond heist, French media say
A group of four thieves stole crown jewels from the Louvre last weekend
Two have been arrested over theft of precious jewels from Louvre museum in Paris, French media says.
Priceless crown jewels were taken from the world's most famous museum last weekend, when four thieves wielding power tools broke into the building in broad daylight.
Two suspects, from the Parisian borough of Seine-Saint Denis, were arrested on Saturday evening and placed in police custody as part of the investigations opened for "theft in an organised gang" and "association of criminals for the commission of a crime", led by the Paris Banditry Repression Brigade (BRB) and the Central Office for the Fight against Trafficking in Cultural Goods (OCBC), according to Le Parisien.
The heist is reported to have occurred at 9.30am local time and lasted several minutes.
A group of four thieves entered the Galerie d’Apollon, which holds the remains of the French crown jewels, and made away with nine pieces of jewellery, using a scooter to escape.
The French culture ministry confirmed the stolen items included a tiara, necklace and a single earring from a set that belonged to Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense, an emerald necklace and a pair of emerald earrings from the Empress Marie Louise set, a brooch known as the “reliquary brooch”, a tiara belonging to Empress Eugenie, and a large corsage bow brooch of Empress Eugenie.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow