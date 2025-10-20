Everything that was stolen in the daring Louvre heist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thieves armed with power tools carried out a daring daylight raid at the Louvre Museum on Sunday, making off with eight pieces of historic jewellery from the Galerie d’Apollon, home to the French Crown Jewels.

The heist occurred around 9.30am, shortly after the museum opened, authorities said.

Using a basket lift mounted on a truck, the intruders reached a second-floor window and cut through the glass with a disc cutter, before smashing display cases and fleeing on motorbikes, authorities said.

Interior minister Laurent Nunez described it as a “major robbery” involving “jewels that have genuine heritage value and are, in fact, priceless”.

The authorities have now released the full list of items that were taken during the heist, including a necklace, a brooch and a tiara from Napoleon’s imperial collection. A crown that belonged to Empress Eugenie, Napoleon III’s wife, was dropped by the thieves and later recovered nearby, damaged.

The French culture ministry confirmed the stolen items were:

A tiara from the set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense

A necklace from the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense

An earring, from the pair belonging to the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense

An emerald necklace and pair of emerald earrings from the Empress Marie Louise set

A brooch known as the “reliquary brooch”

A tiara belonging to Empress Eugenie

A large corsage bow brooch of Empress Eugenie.

Culture minister Rachida Dati said the robbery lasted less than four minutes. She said the footage of the operation revealed that the thieves “don’t target people, they enter calmly in four minutes, smash display cases, take their loot, and leave”.

A French Forensics Officer examines the cut window and balcony of a gallery at the Louvre Museum, which was the scene of a robbery at the world-famous museum earlier in the day on 19 October 2025 in Paris, France. - France’s culture minister, Rachida Dati, announced the closure of the world-famous art museum on X due to the robbery taking place just after the Louvre opened to the public ( Getty Images )

“No violence, very professional,” she was quoted as saying by TF1.

The Louvre, which draws tens of thousands of visitors daily, was closed for the day for “exceptional reasons”.

Forensic teams are on site, and police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators. Witnesses reported scenes of chaos as police closed the museum’s gates and nearby roads.

Art detective Arthur Brand described the theft as “the theft of the decade”, warning that the jewels could be melted down or dismantled if not recovered quickly. He told Sky News that the “police will need to find the culprits in just one week”.

“These crown jewels are so famous, you just cannot sell them,” Mr Brand said. “The only thing they can do is melt the silver and gold down, dismantle the diamonds, try to cut them. That's the way they will probably disappear forever.”

He continued: “They [the police] have a week. If they catch the thieves, the stuff might still be there. If it takes longer, the loot is probably gone and dismantled. It’s a race against time.”

President Emmanuel Macron vowed swift justice. He said France would “recover the works, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice”. He added: “The theft committed at the Louvre is an attack on a heritage that we cherish because it is our history.”

Experts have described this as the most daring robbery at the Louvre since the 1911 disappearance of the Mona Lisa, which was recovered in Florence two years later.