Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery, says French minister

The Louvre museum in Paris has been closed following a robbery, France's culture minister Rachida Dati has said.
Rachida Dati, culture minister for France, posted on social media site X on Sunday morning: “A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the @MuseeLouvre. No injuries to report. I am on site alongside the museum teams and the police. Investigations underway.”
The world-renowned museum also posted on its X account, announcing that it will remain closed for “exceptional reasons.”
Various French media outlets have reported that jewelry has been stolen; however, there has not yet been confirmation from officials over what was taken.
The Louvre is home to some of history's most iconic works of art, most well-known for having Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, and attracts millions of visitors each year.
