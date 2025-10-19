Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Louvre museum in Paris closed after robbery, says French minister

The museum has been closed until further notice, authorities said

Rebecca Thomas
Sunday 19 October 2025 05:52 EDT
The Louvre has been closed (Stock image)
The Louvre has been closed (Stock image)

The Louvre museum in Paris has been closed following a robbery, France's culture minister Rachida Dati has said.

Rachida Dati, culture minister for France, posted on social media site X on Sunday morning: “A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the @MuseeLouvre. No injuries to report. I am on site alongside the museum teams and the police. Investigations underway.”

The world-renowned museum also posted on its X account, announcing that it will remain closed for “exceptional reasons.”

Various French media outlets have reported that jewelry has been stolen; however, there has not yet been confirmation from officials over what was taken.

The Louvre is home to some of history's most iconic works of art, most well-known for having Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, and attracts millions of visitors each year.

More to follow...

