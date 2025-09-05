Three British nationals among 16 dead in Lisbon funicular crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three British nationals are among 16 people who died when the Gloria funicular derailed and crashed in Lisbon, Portuguese police have said.

More than 20 people were injured when the funicular derailed and crashed into a building in the Portuguese capital at 6pm on Wednesday.

Portugal’s judicial police confirmed on Friday that nationals of Portugal, South Korea, Switzerland, Canada, Ukraine, the US and France were also among the dead.

Andre Jorge Goncalves Marques, a brake guard who worked on the Gloria funicular railway, was on Thursday named as one of the victims of the crash.

Carris, the company which operates the funicular, said in a statement that Marques had “performed his duties with excellence” and had been an “outstanding representative” of the company.

“His courage and professionalism, recognised by all, came to a tragic end with the loss of his life in the accident that claimed his life,” they said.

open image in gallery Flowers left in tribute to the victims of the crash in Lisbon ( AFP via Getty Images )

They described him as a “dedicated, kind and smiling” professional who was “always willing to contribute to the greater good”.

Portuguese transport union Sitra also paid tribute to Marques. “We also send our condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the accident and wish them a speedy recovery as well as the best recovery to the others injured in the accident,” the company said in a post on Facebook.

“This is one of the biggest human tragedies of our recent history,” Luís Montenegro, the prime minister, said of the crash, as he revised the death toll to 16 after authorities previously said 17 people had died.

Other victims named on Thursday included former volleyball referee Pedro Manuel Alves Trindade and lawyer Alda Matias.

open image in gallery Portuguese transport union Sitra also paid tribute to Marques ( AP )

Trindade was named as a victim by the Portuguese Volleyball Federation. The organisation said it was “deeply saddened by the tragedy”.

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa, a Portuguese charity that supports disabled people and orphans, confirmed four of its employees were killed in the crash.

“We are all in shock. We have lost colleagues, friends, people with whom we shared our daily lives and our mission,” Paulo Sousa, the head of the charity, said in a statement on Thursday.

All the people who died were adults, Margarida Castro Martins, head of Lisbon's Civil Protection Agency said.

A three-year-old German boy was among the survivors pulled from the carriage where his father reportedly died, and his mother was among 22 other people who were injured.

open image in gallery So far, at least 10 nationalities were confirmed among the people injured. ( AP )

As well as Portuguese people, two Germans, two Spaniards and one person each from France, Italy, Switzerland, Canada, Morocco, South Korea and Cape Verde were among the injured, the agency head said.

Seven of those injured are in serious condition. The injured were men and women between the ages of 24 and 65.

Pathologists at the National Forensics Institutes worked overnight on autopsies, officials said.

Witnesses expressed their shock following the accident. British tourist Felicity Ferriter, 70, said she was unpacking her suitcase at a nearby hotel when she heard “a horrendous crash”.

She said she had intended to ride on the popular Lisbon tourist attraction as part of her trip. “It was to be one of the highlights of our holiday,” she told AP news agency.

The Portuguese Institute of Blood reinforced the blood reserves of hospitals that responded to victims in the crash and also activated a contingency plan, the country’s news agency Lusa reported.

open image in gallery First responders work at the site of a funicular accident in Lisbon ( Reuters )

The government said the tragic accident “caused irreparable loss of human lives, which left their families in mourning and the country in shock”.

“The government has decided to declare a day of national mourning as an expression of the Portuguese people's condolences and solidarity.”

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa also offered his condolences and solidarity to the families affected and said authorities are working to establish the cause of the incident.

City mayor Carlos Moedas also confirmed funicular operator Carris has been asked to open internal and external investigations.

Initial reports suggest the cable for the funicular came loose. Following the incident, Lisbon City Council suspended three other funicular cable railways – the Bica, Lavra and Graça.

The system’s two cars, each capable of carrying around 40 people, run parallel to each other as they shuttle up and down the hill on a curved, traffic-free road.

The railway, which opened in 1885, is operated by the municipal public transport company Carris.

Carris head Pedro Goncalo de Brito Aleixo Boga reiterated that the funiculars have been working properly since 2007, and technicians check them regularly to make sure there are no problems. All findings are recorded.

Maintenance costs have more than doubled between 2015 and 2025, he added.