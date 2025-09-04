Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Lisbon funicular crash latest: At least 15 dead after iconic Gloria cable car derails in tourist hotspot

Portuguese government declare national day of mourning to remember people killed in cable car crash

Alex Ross,Rebecca Whittaker,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Thursday 04 September 2025 00:33 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
At least 15 dead as Lisbon’s iconic Gloria cable car derails in tourist district

At least 15 people have died after Lisbon's Gloria funicular railway derailed and crashed into a building, also leaving around 18 people injured, authorities said.

Footage on Wednesday evening showed the tram-like funicular, which carries people up and down a hillside in the Portuguese capital, practically destroyed and emergency workers pulling people out of the wreckage.

Authorities would not identify the victims or disclose their nationalities, but said some foreign nationals were among the dead.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa reacted to the tragic incident in a statement, expressing hope that authorities would soon establish what caused the crash, which happened on Wednesday at around 6pm.

Initial reports suggest the cable for the funicular came loose.

The system’s two cars, each capable of carrying around 40 people, run parallel to each other as they shuttle up and down the hill on a curved, traffic-free road. They are harnessed by steel cables.

The railway, which opened in 1885, is operated by the municipal public transport company Carris. On Wednesday night, it said "all maintenance protocols had been carried out", including monthly and weekly maintenance programs and daily inspections.

First responders work at the site of a funicular accident in Lisbon

First responders work at the site of a funicular accident in Lisbon
First responders work at the site of a funicular accident in Lisbon
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar4 September 2025 05:23

Portugal to observe a day of mourning today

Portugal will observe a national mourning today after a funicular train derailed in Lisbon, killing at least 15 people in one of the capital's most popular tourist spots.

"A tragic accident … caused the irreparable loss of human life, which left in mourning their families and dismayed the whole country," the federal government said in a statement.

Lisbon mayor Carlos Moedas called the incident "a tragedy that our city has never seen".

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar4 September 2025 04:49

Streetcar operations suspended in Lisbon

Lisbon's City Council has suspended operations of other streetcars in the city and ordered immediate inspections after a famed streetcar derailed and crashed, killing 15 people.

The yellow-and-white streetcar, known as Elevador da Gloria, which goes up and down a steep downtown hill, was lying on its side on the narrow road that it travels on, its sides and top crumpled.

It appeared to have crashed into a building where the road bends, leaving parts of the mostly metal vehicle crushed.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar4 September 2025 04:37

Who was on the carriage at the time of the crash?

The electric streetcar is one of Lisbon's big tourist attractions - it can carry about 40 passengers up through the narrow steep streets.

But it’s not yet known how many people were onboard at the time of the collision.

Portugal's emergency medical service authority said at least 15 people have been been killed and 18 others injured.

However, it’s not clear if those injured were passengers or pedestrians.

Rebecca Whittaker4 September 2025 04:00

Spanish Prime Minister 'appalled by the terrible accident'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on X that he was "appalled by the terrible accident” and offered his solidarity with the families of the victims.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. It reportedly occurred at the start of the evening during rush hour, around 6pm.

Emergency officials said all victims were pulled out of the wreckage in just over two hours.

An investigation into the causes will begin once the rescue operation is over, the government said.

Rebeca Whittaker4 September 2025 03:00

Watch: Footage of Lisbon’s Gloria funicular following crash

Three dead and dozens injured after Lisbon’s Gloria funicular derails
Rebecca Whittaker4 September 2025 01:00

Passengers on Lisbon’s Gloria funicular ‘screamed with fear’, say horrified witnesses to crash

Passengers on Lisbon’s Gloria funicular ‘screamed with fear’, say witnesses to crash

Footage shows the tram-like funicular, which is popular with tourists, destroyed as emergency workers pulled people out of the wreckage
Rebecca Whittaker4 September 2025 00:00

British government in contact with Lisbon authorities

Out of the 15 people who have died, authorities have said some are foreign nationals, without giving a figure.

The Gloria funicular railway is one of three funicular lines that are used by tourists, as well as local residents.

A spokesperson for Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was in touch with the local authorities and stood by "to provide consular assistance if there are any affected British nationals".

Alex Ross3 September 2025 22:54

'Most likely the traction cable broke' - report

Local media are already carrying reports on how the tragic crash might have happened.

As we’ve reported, one of the cars, also known as elevators, appeared to have jolted and hit a pavement, before the other car came down the line and crashed, killing at least 15 people.

Fernando Nunes da Silva, a former Lisbon City Council member and engineering specialist, told SIC Notícias: “It's most likely that the traction cable broke and when that cable broke the brakes didn't work.”

He added: “The descending elevator gained momentum and continued at great speed.”

Alex Ross3 September 2025 22:24

'Many people screaming' - witnesses tell of horror

Following the crash earlier this evening, we’re now hearing from some of the witnesses, who have been speaking to local media.

One person told Correio de Manha that she heard a “huge bang”, before looking around and seeing “the tram completely destroyed due to the impact with the building, some dust rising, and many people screaming”.

Another person who works nearby said he saw one of the cars hit the pavement, before spotting the other car “completely out of control”.

"It wasn't going at all at normal speed, and we only had time to turn around and start running, because we didn't know if it would hit the elevator [car] below.”

(REUTERS)
Alex Ross3 September 2025 21:58

