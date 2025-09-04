Lisbon funicular crash latest: At least 15 dead after iconic Gloria cable car derails in tourist hotspot
Portuguese government declare national day of mourning to remember people killed in cable car crash
At least 15 people have died after Lisbon's Gloria funicular railway derailed and crashed into a building, also leaving around 18 people injured, authorities said.
Footage on Wednesday evening showed the tram-like funicular, which carries people up and down a hillside in the Portuguese capital, practically destroyed and emergency workers pulling people out of the wreckage.
Authorities would not identify the victims or disclose their nationalities, but said some foreign nationals were among the dead.
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa reacted to the tragic incident in a statement, expressing hope that authorities would soon establish what caused the crash, which happened on Wednesday at around 6pm.
Initial reports suggest the cable for the funicular came loose.
The system’s two cars, each capable of carrying around 40 people, run parallel to each other as they shuttle up and down the hill on a curved, traffic-free road. They are harnessed by steel cables.
The railway, which opened in 1885, is operated by the municipal public transport company Carris. On Wednesday night, it said "all maintenance protocols had been carried out", including monthly and weekly maintenance programs and daily inspections.
First responders work at the site of a funicular accident in Lisbon
Portugal to observe a day of mourning today
Portugal will observe a national mourning today after a funicular train derailed in Lisbon, killing at least 15 people in one of the capital's most popular tourist spots.
"A tragic accident … caused the irreparable loss of human life, which left in mourning their families and dismayed the whole country," the federal government said in a statement.
Lisbon mayor Carlos Moedas called the incident "a tragedy that our city has never seen".
Streetcar operations suspended in Lisbon
Lisbon's City Council has suspended operations of other streetcars in the city and ordered immediate inspections after a famed streetcar derailed and crashed, killing 15 people.
The yellow-and-white streetcar, known as Elevador da Gloria, which goes up and down a steep downtown hill, was lying on its side on the narrow road that it travels on, its sides and top crumpled.
It appeared to have crashed into a building where the road bends, leaving parts of the mostly metal vehicle crushed.
Who was on the carriage at the time of the crash?
The electric streetcar is one of Lisbon's big tourist attractions - it can carry about 40 passengers up through the narrow steep streets.
But it’s not yet known how many people were onboard at the time of the collision.
Portugal's emergency medical service authority said at least 15 people have been been killed and 18 others injured.
However, it’s not clear if those injured were passengers or pedestrians.
Spanish Prime Minister 'appalled by the terrible accident'
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on X that he was "appalled by the terrible accident” and offered his solidarity with the families of the victims.
The cause of the accident was not immediately known. It reportedly occurred at the start of the evening during rush hour, around 6pm.
Emergency officials said all victims were pulled out of the wreckage in just over two hours.
An investigation into the causes will begin once the rescue operation is over, the government said.
Passengers on Lisbon’s Gloria funicular ‘screamed with fear’, say horrified witnesses to crash
British government in contact with Lisbon authorities
Out of the 15 people who have died, authorities have said some are foreign nationals, without giving a figure.
The Gloria funicular railway is one of three funicular lines that are used by tourists, as well as local residents.
A spokesperson for Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it was in touch with the local authorities and stood by "to provide consular assistance if there are any affected British nationals".
'Most likely the traction cable broke' - report
Local media are already carrying reports on how the tragic crash might have happened.
As we’ve reported, one of the cars, also known as elevators, appeared to have jolted and hit a pavement, before the other car came down the line and crashed, killing at least 15 people.
Fernando Nunes da Silva, a former Lisbon City Council member and engineering specialist, told SIC Notícias: “It's most likely that the traction cable broke and when that cable broke the brakes didn't work.”
He added: “The descending elevator gained momentum and continued at great speed.”
'Many people screaming' - witnesses tell of horror
Following the crash earlier this evening, we’re now hearing from some of the witnesses, who have been speaking to local media.
One person told Correio de Manha that she heard a “huge bang”, before looking around and seeing “the tram completely destroyed due to the impact with the building, some dust rising, and many people screaming”.
Another person who works nearby said he saw one of the cars hit the pavement, before spotting the other car “completely out of control”.
"It wasn't going at all at normal speed, and we only had time to turn around and start running, because we didn't know if it would hit the elevator [car] below.”
