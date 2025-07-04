Russia launches largest drone and missile attack on Kyiv
Russia launched 550 drones and missiles across Ukraine overnight in the largest aerial assaults since the war began
Kyiv suffered its most extensive aerial assault since Russia’s full-scale invasion began overnight into Friday, with waves of drones and missiles injuring 23 people and damaging multiple districts.
Ukraine’s air force reported Russia unleashed 550 drones and missiles across the country overnight, predominantly Shahed drones and 11 missiles.
Associated Press journalists in Kyiv described a night of relentless buzzing, explosions, and intense machine gun fire as Ukrainian forces battled to intercept the aerial onslaught.
Kyiv bore the brunt of the attack, with Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirming at least 23 injuries, 14 requiring hospitalisation.
Ukrainian air defences shot down 270 targets, including two cruise missiles. Another 208 targets were lost from radar and presumed jammed.
Russia hit eight locations with nine missiles and 63 drones. Debris from intercepted drones fell across at least 33 sites.
The attack came hours after President Donald Trump held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and made his first public comments on his administration's decision to pause some shipments of weapons to Ukraine.
That decision affects munitions, including Patriot missiles, the AIM-7 Sparrow air-to-air missile and shorter-range Stinger missiles. They are needed to counter incoming missiles and drones, and to bring down Russian aircraft.
It's been less than a week since Russia's previous largest aerial assault of the war. Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia fired 537 drones, decoys and 60 missiles in that attack.
Emergency services reported damage in at least five of the capital's 10 districts. In Solomianskyi district, a five-story residential building was partially destroyed and the roof of a seven-story building caught fire. Fires also broke out at a warehouse, a garage complex and an auto repair facility.
In Sviatoshynskyi district, a strike hit a 14-story residential building, sparking a fire. Several vehicles also caught fire nearby. Blazes were also reported at non-residential facilities.
In Shevchenkivskyi district, an eight-story building came under attack, with the first floor sustaining damage. Falling debris was recorded in Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.
Ukraine’s national railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, said drone strikes damaged rail infrastructure in Kyiv.