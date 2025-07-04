Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump says Putin call ended in ‘no progress at all’ and defends weapon supply halt
Trump defends weapons halt and says US 'have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves'
US president Donald Trump has said his latest “pretty long [phone] call” with Russian president Vladimir Putin trying to end the war in Ukraine resulted in “no progress at all” as fighting continued with several overnight drone strikes.
"I didn't make any progress with him at all," Mr Trump told reporters in brief comments at an air base outside Washington yesterday.
The US president also issued his first comments on the US decision to halt some weapon shipments for Ukraine. He defended the move, blaming his predecessor Joe Biden for sending too many weapons.
"We're giving weapons, but we've given so many weapons. But we are giving weapons. And we're working with them and trying to help them, but we haven't... You know, Biden emptied out our whole country giving them weapons, and we have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves," Mr Trump said.
The US has blocked a number of planned shipments to Ukraine that included Patriot air defence missiles and precision-guided artillery, warning that its own domestic stockpiles were running low, but said that “robust” options for Kyiv were still available.
Ukraine launches drones on Sergiyev Posad near Moscow
Ukraine launched a drone attack on the Sergiyev Posad district near Moscow, injuring at least one person and with explosions reported in at least four locations, the head of the district Oksana Yerokhanova said in the early hours today.
"I ask everyone to remain calm, not to approach the windows, not to photograph the work of the air defence," Ms Yerokhanova wrote in a post on her Telegram channel.
Trump says US has already given Ukraine too many weapons
In his first public comments defending the halting of weapons shipments to Ukraine, president Donald Trump has complained that the US provided too much already under the previous administration.
Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One for a flight to Iowa, Mr Trump said former president Joe Biden "emptied out our whole country giving them weapons, and we have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves".
At a time Russia is escalating its offensive on the frontline, the US has withheld air defence missiles, precision-guided artillery and other weapons.
Mr Trump also suggested he wasn't completely cutting off American assistance to Ukraine.
"We've given so many weapons," he said, adding that “we are working with them and trying to help them”.
Trump says he has made 'no progress at all' after phone call with Putin
US president Donald Trump said his phone call earlier in the day with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin resulted in no progress at all on efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
"I didn't make any progress with him at all," Mr Trump told reporters in brief comments at an air base outside Washington, before departing for a campaign-style event in Iowa.
A Kremlin aide said the Russian president reiterated that Moscow would keep pushing to solve the conflict's "root causes."
The two leaders did not discuss a recent pause in some US weapons shipments to Kyiv during the nearly hour-long conversation, according to a readout provided by Mr Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov.
