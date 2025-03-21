Russian official thanks North Korea’s Kim Jong Un for Ukraine war support
In late February, South Korea's spy agency said North Korea appeared to have sent additional troops to Russia. South Korean media put the number of newly sent North Korean soldiers at about 1,000 to 3,000
Russia’s Security Council secretary Sergei Shoigu thanked Kim Jong Un for North Korea’s ongoing support in its war against Ukraine during a visit today, Russian state-owned news agency Tass reported.
North Korea has supplied vast amounts of weapons to Russia including artillery and ballistic missiles, and has sent up to 12,000 troops to support Russia’s army in its war with Ukraine, according to intelligence officials from the US, South Korea and Ukraine.
Tass quoted Mr Shoigu as saying: "I would like to express my gratitude to our Korean friends for solidarity with Russia’s position on all critical geopolitical issues and on the Ukrainian issue in particular," when speaking with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday.
Mr Shoigu emphasised that Russia “highly values the achieved level of strategic relations between the countries and is committed to deepen them."
Intelligence officials suspect North Korea has been receiving economic and military support from Russia in return for its conventional weapons and troops, and experts say North Korea is likely to increase its support from Russia to gain as much assistance as it can before the war ends.
A day before the Russian delegation’s visit, North Korea said it test-launched new anti-aircraft missiles and threatened grave steps against the US and South Korea over their recent joint military drills.
The Korean Central News Agency said Mr Kim oversaw the tests on Thursday and called the missiles “another major defence weapons system” for the country.
It's the sixth time this year that North Korea has tested weapons, and it occurred on the same day the US and South Korea wrapped up their 11-day joint military training exercise.
US and South Korean officials described the Freedom Shield exercise as defensive in nature, but North Korea says they are a major security threat.
An unidentified ministry spokesperson said the US and South Korea would face "the gravest consequences they do not want," if they perform similar provocative actions again.
Mr Shoigu's visit comes after Russia agreed to a limited ceasefire with Ukraine after Mr Putin spoke with US President Donald Trump, but it remains to be seen when it might take effect and what possible targets would be off limits to attack.
Following US talks with both Russia and Ukraine, strikes have continued throughout Ukraine and Russian territory with Kyiv’s military accusing Russia of bombing its own gas pipeline in a bid to sabotage any ceasefire deal.
Mr Shoigu's trip could also be related to Mr Kim's possible trip to Russia, some observers said. In June 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Pyongyang and signed a major mutual defence treaty with Mr Kim, and invited the North Korean leader to visit Moscow.
With additional reporting from AP
