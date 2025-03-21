Russian official thanks North Korea’s Kim Jong Un for Ukraine war support

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia’s Security Council secretary Sergei Shoigu thanked Kim Jong Un for North Korea’s ongoing support in its war against Ukraine during a visit today, Russian state-owned news agency Tass reported.

North Korea has supplied vast amounts of weapons to Russia including artillery and ballistic missiles, and has sent up to 12,000 troops to support Russia’s army in its war with Ukraine, according to intelligence officials from the US, South Korea and Ukraine.

In late February, South Korea's spy agency said North Korea appeared to have sent additional troops to Russia. South Korean media put the number of newly sent North Korean soldiers at about 1,000 to 3,000.

Tass quoted Mr Shoigu as saying: "I would like to express my gratitude to our Korean friends for solidarity with Russia’s position on all critical geopolitical issues and on the Ukrainian issue in particular," when speaking with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday.

open image in gallery Russia's Security Council secretary, Sergey Shoigu, centre left, arrived at Pyongyang Airport on Friday and was received by Party Secretary Park Chung-cheon, in a photo provided by the North Korean government ( (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP )

Mr Shoigu emphasised that Russia “highly values the achieved level of strategic relations between the countries and is committed to deepen them."

Intelligence officials suspect North Korea has been receiving economic and military support from Russia in return for its conventional weapons and troops, and experts say North Korea is likely to increase its support from Russia to gain as much assistance as it can before the war ends.

A day before the Russian delegation’s visit, North Korea said it test-launched new anti-aircraft missiles and threatened grave steps against the US and South Korea over their recent joint military drills.

The Korean Central News Agency said Mr Kim oversaw the tests on Thursday and called the missiles “another major defence weapons system” for the country.

open image in gallery This picture taken on March 20, 2025 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) inspecting the Nampo Shipyard in Nampo ( KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image )

It's the sixth time this year that North Korea has tested weapons, and it occurred on the same day the US and South Korea wrapped up their 11-day joint military training exercise.

US and South Korean officials described the Freedom Shield exercise as defensive in nature, but North Korea says they are a major security threat.

An unidentified ministry spokesperson said the US and South Korea would face "the gravest consequences they do not want," if they perform similar provocative actions again.

Mr Shoigu's visit comes after Russia agreed to a limited ceasefire with Ukraine after Mr Putin spoke with US President Donald Trump, but it remains to be seen when it might take effect and what possible targets would be off limits to attack.

Following US talks with both Russia and Ukraine, strikes have continued throughout Ukraine and Russian territory with Kyiv’s military accusing Russia of bombing its own gas pipeline in a bid to sabotage any ceasefire deal.

Mr Shoigu's trip could also be related to Mr Kim's possible trip to Russia, some observers said. In June 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Pyongyang and signed a major mutual defence treaty with Mr Kim, and invited the North Korean leader to visit Moscow.

With additional reporting from AP