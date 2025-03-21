Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin bombs own gas pipeline to sabotage Trump ceasefire deal, Kyiv says
A gas pumping station in Sudzha, in the Russian border region of Kursk is on fire having been rocked by a major explosion
Vladimir Putin’s forces are bombing stations along their own crucial gas pipeline in an effort to sabotage any ceasefire deal with Ukraine, Kyiv’s military has said.
A gas pumping station in Sudzha, in the Russian border region of Kursk was on fire on Friday morning after being rocked by a major explosion. Ukraine’s general staff has denied that his forces struck the pipeline and instead said it had been “repeatedly shelled by the Russians themselves”.
The army accused Russia of seeking to pin the blame on Ukraine with “groundless” accusations its military was involved – all to undermine any truce and longer peace deal currently being negotiated by Donald Trump and the US.
The Sudzha pipeline has been a critical hub for Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has warned Putin will face “severe consequences” if he breaches any peace deal with Ukraine, as western military planners begin drawing up plans to enforce any agreement between the two countries that Mr Trump and the US is trying to secure.
In Ukraine, a mass drone attack launched by Russia on Odesa overnight caused fires in three different parts of the city.
Oil depot in southern Russia
A fire at an oil depot in southern Russia has intensified after an explosion.
Russian officials said there was an explosion at the depot in Russia's Krasnodar region, where firefighters are trying to extinguish a blaze that broke out after a Ukrainian drone attack earlier this week.
"During the extinguishing process, due to depressurisation of the burning tank, there was an explosion of oil products and release of burning oil," officials said on the Telegram messaging app.
More than 450 firefighters were trying to tackle the blaze when it spread to another tank and doubled in size.
Where is the Sudzha gas station?
A huge fire has broken out at a Russian gas and pumping station after it was rocked by a major explosion.
The facility in Sudzha is in Russia’s Kursk region near the border with Ukraine.
It was once used by Gazprom to export gas to Europe from Russia visa Ukraine, until Kyiv decided to end the agreement in January this year.
The Kursk region has been a key area in the war between Russia in Ukraine.
In August 2024, Ukraine launched an incursion into the region and captured an estimated 1,300 square kilometers of land, including the town of Sudzha.
However in recent weeks, Putin’s troops have re-captured much of the region.
Ukraine accuses Russia of blowing up own gas pipeline
Ukraine has accused Russia of repeatedly bombing its own gas pipeline in order to blame Kyiv amid a proposed energy ceasefire.
A large cloud of smoke has gathered above a pipeline in Sudzha, in Russia’s Kurk region.
The gas pumping and measuring station has been used as a hub to transport Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine.
A huge fire broke out at the facility following a major explosion, but Ukraine has called accusations it carried out the attack “groundless”.
“On the contrary, the mentioned station has been repeatedly shelled by the russians themselves,” Ukraine’s general staff said.
It added: “Russians continue to create numerous fakes and seek to mislead the international community.
“We urge you to trust only official sources, verify information and do not succumb to manipulation.”
Czech president was in Odesa during Russian attack
The Czech President was in Odesa when the city was pounded by Russian drones.
Ukrainian officials said Petr Pavel has visited the country’s Black Sea port on Thursday prior to the attacks, which have sparked fires across the city.
"Significantly, it was during our meeting that the enemy once again massively attacked the Odesa region," Odesa Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on the Telegram messenger app.
"This is another reminder for the whole world: the war is on and Ukraine continues to fight."
Russia launches 214 drones in overnight attack, Kyiv says
Russia launched 214 drones in an overnight attack on Thursday, Ukraine has said.
Kyiv’s air force said its defences shot down 114 of the drones, and said another 81 were “lost”, in reference to the Ukrainian military using electronic warfare to redirect them.
Miliband says Starmer still committed to sending troops to Ukraine
Ed Miliband has been asked by Sky News whether a new focus on air and sea forces by the Prime Minister as he met military planners on Thursday signalled he was withdrawing from his pledge to place British boots on the ground in Ukraine.
Mr Miliband said: “I think people are over-interpreting what the Prime Minister said yesterday.
“Look, I think work is obviously ongoing on the terms of a ceasefire and the protection that will be put in place to protect that ceasefire and to protect the people of Ukraine. That operational planning, that military planning, is ongoing.
“You wouldn’t expect me to get into the detail of that, but I don’t think people should jump to conclusions.
“That planning is an ongoing process and obviously is one going on in concert with our allies, and indeed in concert with Ukraine and the government of Ukraine.”
Fires in Ukrainian port city after Russian strikes
Ukrainian emergency services are battling blazes in Ukraine’s port city of Odesa after overnight Russian drone strikes.
Three people have been injured in the attack which sparked fires in three locations.
The regional governor said a high-rise apartment building and a shopping centre had also been damaged in the attack which triggered power cuts across the city.
Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian attacks in the more than three-year-old war, particularly the city's port facilities.
