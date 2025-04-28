Watch live: Kim Kardashian robbery trial begins in Paris over 2016 jewel heist
Watch live as Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery trial begins on Monday, 27 April, with ten people facing trial over the $10m jewellery heist.
In October, 2016, a gang of robbers rampaged through her apartment where she was alone while her bodyguard was out with her sister, Kourtney, during the French capital’s Fashion Week.
Ten people, including five male pensioners dubbed the “Grandpa robbers,” now face trial nearly nine years after the crime, which took place as Kardashian, then 35, visited the French capital for its 2016 Fashion Week.
The defendants face charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy. Eight of the ten deny any involvement in the case, which is seen as France’s biggest robbery of an individual person, with the stolen jewellery including an 18.88-carat diamond engagement ring gifted by former husband Kanye West worth $4m.
Ms Kardashian’s lawyers said she will testify in person.
The trial is scheduled to run through 23 May.
