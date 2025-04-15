Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Kardashian will testify in a trial over a 2016 robbery that targeted her in Paris

Kim Kardashian's lawyer says the reality TV star will testify in person at an upcoming French trial over a 2016 heist in Paris

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 15 April 2025 09:57 EDT
Kim Kardashian will testify in person at an upcoming trial over a 2016 heist in Paris in which armed robbers allegedly tied her up and locked her in a bathroom while they stole millions of dollars' worth of jewelry, her lawyer said Tuesday.

Ten suspects accused of armed robbery, kidnapping or other criminal charges are going on trial in Paris from April 28 through May 23. The October 2016 robbery took place in a Paris apartment where Kardashian was staying for Paris Fashion Week.

“We can confirm that Ms. Kardashian will be testifying in person at the upcoming French criminal trial involving the 2016 incident in which she was bound and robbed at gunpoint by a number of masked assailants," lawyer Michael Rhodes said in a statement provided to the AP.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has ″tremendous appreciation and admiration for the French judicial system″ and ″wishes for the trial to proceed in an orderly fashion in accordance with French law and with respect for all parties to the case," the lawyer said.

