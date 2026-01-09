Co-owner of Swiss bar detained after 40 killed in New Year’s Eve party fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the co-owners of a Swiss bar where 40 people died in a fire on New Year's Eve has been taken into custody, local media report.

Sources told Swiss newspaper 24 Heures that Jacques Moretti, 49, is considered a potential flight risk.

Prosecutors are investigating the French owners of the bar on suspicion of crimes including homicide by negligence, while victims' families have filed legal complaints over the fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana in the Canton of Valais.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of New Year’s Day, with footage showing crowds escaping the bar engulfed in flames.

Prosecutors have said the fire was likely caused by sparkling candles, which igniting the ceiling of the bar's basement. Authorities are also looking into whether soundproofing material on the ceiling conformed with regulations and whether the candles were permitted for use in the bar.

open image in gallery Jacques and Jessica Moretti, the couple who ran the Swiss bar which burst into flames during a New Year's Eve party ( Reuters )

Earlier, Jacques and his French wife Jessica Moretti did not respond to reporters' questions as they entered the prosecutors' office in the town of Sion for a hearing. Swiss authorities have designated Friday a national day of mourning.

Several French and Italian citizens were among the dead, and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for stern punishment to be meted out to those responsible for the blaze.

"What happened is not a disaster: It's the result of too many people who didn't do their job or who thought they were making easy money," Meloni said during a press conference on Friday. "Those responsible must be identified and prosecuted."

The Rome prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the blaze, alleging manslaughter and arson, Italian media reported on Thursday.

open image in gallery A child watches as an adult places a candle outside the sealed off Le Constellation bar ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

On Tuesday, the mayor of Crans-Montanaski resort revealed that the bar had not undergone annual safety inspections since 2019.

"We are deeply sorry. We had no indication that the checks had not been done as requested," Crans-Montana Mayor Nicolas Feraud told reporters, adding that bars in the town are meant to have such inspections each year.

A video from New Year’s Eve 2019-2020 shared by Swiss broadcaster RTS showed revellers carrying similar sparklers in bottles as a waiter warns: “Watch out for the foam!”