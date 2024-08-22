Jump to content

Watch live: Italy rescuers search for final missing person from sunken Bayesian superyacht

Holly Patrick
Thursday 22 August 2024 02:40
Comments
Watch live as Italian rescuers search for the final missing person following the sinking of the Bayesian superyacht off the coast of Sicily.

The boat sank in a severe storm in the early hours of Monday, with those missing including British billionaire Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer; his wife, Judy Bloomer; Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo; and his wife, Neda Morvillo.

Five bodies have now been found inside the vessel.

Identities of the recovered bodies have not been confirmed by authorities, despite local and international media reporting some had been identified.

One man, the boat’s chef Recaldo Thomas, was confirmed dead on Monday, while a further 15 people survived the disaster.

Bodies of four people were recovered on Wednesday, while efforts to bring a fifth to shore were “ongoing", the head of Sicily’s civil protection agency Salvatore Cocina said.

The whereabouts of the missing sixth person remain unknown, he added.

