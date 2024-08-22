✕ Close Moment Bayesian yacht engulfed by storm

Five bodies have now been found inside the sunken Bayesian superyacht as the search for the final missing passenger continues.

The boat sank in a severe storm in the early hours of Monday, with those missing including British billionaire Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer; his wife, Judy Bloomer; Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo; and his wife, Neda Morvillo.

The corpses of four people, one of whom belonged to a “heavily-built man”, were recovered earlier on Wednesday. The head of Sicily’s civil protection agency Salvatore Cocina said that efforts to bring a fifth to shore were “ongoing”, while the whereabouts of the missing sixth person remains unknown.

Identities of the recovered bodies have not been confirmed by authorities, despite local and international media reporting some had been identified.

Fire crews have described the operation as “complex”, with divers limited to 12-minute underwater shifts, and debris hampering efforts to access the cabins.

One man, the boat’s chef Recaldo Thomas, was confirmed dead on Monday, while a further 15 people survived the disaster.

