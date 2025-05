Hamburg stabbing: All 18 people injured now in a stable condition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have confirmed that all victims injured in a stabbing attack at Hamburg central train station are now in stable condition.

A 39-year-old woman, a German national, was arrested at the scene of Friday's attack without putting up resistance and police said they believe she acted alone.

The Hamburger Abendblatt newspaper reported that two passersby managed to overpower the woman and take the knife from her.

It quoted a fire department spokesman, Philipp Baumann, saying that the attack injured 18 people between the ages of 19 and 85.

Three women aged 24, 52 and 85, and a 24-year-old man were critically injured. According to the police, however, all four were in stable condition on Saturday.

There was no immediate indication of any political motive, and police said that investigators were looking into whether the suspect may have been mentally ill.

The woman was expected to appear before a judge on Saturday and then placed in a psychiatric ward.

The attacker targeted people on the platform between tracks 13 and 14 in the station at around 6 p.m. Friday.

The station in downtown Hamburg, Germany’s second-biggest city, is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains.

Carrying weapons, including knives, is banned at the station and on local transport in Hamburg.

Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said it was “deeply shocked” by the attack. Four tracks at the station were closed Friday evening, and some long-distance trains were delayed or diverted.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's office said the German leader was appalled by the news and told Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher in a call Friday evening that “my thoughts are with the victims and their relatives.”