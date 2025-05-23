Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 12 people are believed to have been injured in a knife attack at Hamburg station on Friday evening.

The German city’s fire service said that six people sustained life-threatening injuries, while another three were seriously injured and three had slight injuries, according to the news agency dpa.

Hamburg Police said there are currently “no reliable figures on the number of injured people” but confirmed several people had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The force said it had arrested the suspected assailant.

They said in a post on social media platform X: “There is currently a major police operation in #Hamburg on #Hauptbahnhof!

open image in gallery The incident is believed to have taken place between platforms 13 and 14 ( AP )

“We are investigating the background and will provide further information here shortly.”

They followed up with a post to say that the suspect was arrested by police and a person had allegedly injured several people with a knife according to initial findings.

Authorities revealed they arrested a 39-year-old woman, who they believe acted alone. They gave no further details of the attack. “Investigations into the background are in full swing,” they said.

Local media reported that the attack took place near platforms 13 and 14, accessible via a busy main road, while a train had pulled into one of the platforms. Police cordoned off part of the complex.

The station, downtown in Germany's second-biggest city, is a major hub for local, regional and long-distance trains. With an average of 550,000 passengers a day, Hamburg is Germany's busiest railway station and the second-busiest in Europe after the Gare du Nord in Paris.

The incident comes over two months after a a car rammed into a crowd on a busy shopping street in the city of Mannheim. Police arrested one man following the incident on a pedestrianised street, where a market had been put up for carnival season.

An elderly woman and 54-year-old man were killed in the incident which took place in March.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.