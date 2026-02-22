Denmark evacuates US submarine crew member off coast of Greenland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Denmark's military has conducted an urgent medical evacuation of a United States submarine crew member off the coast of Greenland.

The operation, confirmed by the Danish Joint Arctic Command on its Facebook page, took place on Saturday about seven nautical miles (13 kilometres) from Nuuk, the capital of the vast, ice-covered island.

A Danish Seahawk helicopter, deployed from an inspection ship, retrieved the individual.

The crew member was subsequently transferred to a hospital in Nuuk for urgent medical treatment.

Also late on Saturday, President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy a hospital ship to Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, alleging that many people there are sick and not receiving care.

“Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to his special envoy for Greenland.

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, shines over houses and a graveyard in Nuuk, Greenland ( PA )

The historically strong bilateral ties forged after World War II between Nato allies Denmark and the United States have come under severe strain in recent months.

Trump has ratcheted up talk of a possible US takeover of the mineral-rich and strategically located Arctic island, while Greenlanders have repeatedly said that the territory is “not for sale”.

The president’s Truth Social post prompted a defence of Denmark's healthcare system from the country’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

She wrote on Facebook on Sunday, that she was “happy to live in a country where there is free and equal access to health for all. Where it’s not insurances and wealth that determine whether you get proper treatment”.

“You have the same approach in Greenland,” she wrote, before adding: “Happy Sunday to you all" in front of a blushing and smiling emoji.