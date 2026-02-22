Trump says he’s sending a hospital boat to Greenland. Nobody knows why

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. is “going to send a great hospital boat” to Greenland.

But it’s unclear why the island needs one, which boat he is sending, and when.

The president shared his announcement on his Truth Social account Saturday evening, shortly before hosting a dinner for governors at the White House. Trump noted that he’s working with Jeff Landry, Louisiana’s Republican governor, whom he named the U.S. special envoy to Greenland late last year.

“Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president’s post included an illustration of the USNS Mercy, which is one of two hospital ships operated by the U.S. Navy. He did not say when the ship might arrive, or how long it would stay. It’s also unclear what specifically prompted Trump’s decision. The Greenlandic government provides free healthcare to residents.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump's Truth Social announcement included an illustration of the USNS Mercy, one of two hospital ships operated by the US Navy ( Donald Trump/Truth Social )

The boat and its sister vessel the USNS Comfort are moored in Mobile, Alabama, according to naval trackers.

The Independent has requested more information from the White House, the Department of Defense and Landry’s office.

The announcement also arrived hours after Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command evacuated a crew member from a U.S. submarine in Greenlandic waters, according to Reuters. The crew member required urgent medical attention, authorities said.

The U.S. Navy sailor had to be medically evacuated from a nuclear-powered submarine that broke from its mission and surfaced roughly eight miles from Nuuk, Greenland.

Landry re-shared Trump’s announcement on X, writing, “Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump! Proud to work with you on this important issue!”

Orla Joelsen, a prominent Greenlandic activist, reacted to Trump’s announcement on X, writing, “No thanks!!!”

“We in Greenland are healthy and doing well, sustained by our own traditional foods — including seal blubber, which is rich in vitamins and nutrients that have kept our population strong for generations,” he said.

open image in gallery Trump announced he is sending a hospital boat to Greenland shortly before hosting a dinner for governors at the White House ( REUTERS )

Trump and his allies have repeatedly argued the U.S. must acquire Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark, for national security purposes. Meanwhile, Greenlandic officials have maintained the island is not for sale, and that it should remain a territory of Denmark.

Late last month, Trump announced the “framework of a future deal” on Greenland.

“Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump’s push for Greenland appears to be unpopular among many Americans. An AP-NORC poll published earlier this month found that 72 percent of U.S. adults disapprove of the way Trump is handling Greenland, while just 24 percent approve.