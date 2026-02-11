Gisèle Pelicot recounts moment she was told of husband’s rape crimes for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gisèle Pelicot has bravely shared the harrowing moment a French police officer revealed the unthinkable: "Fifty-three men had come to our house to rape me," she recalls being told.

This shocking disclosure forms part of her public testimony of survival and courage, detailed in a new book and her first series of interviews since a landmark 2024 trial.

The legal proceedings, which until now had largely been reserved for French courts, transformed Ms Pelicot into a global icon against sexual violence. The trial led to the imprisonment of her husband, who drugged her to facilitate assaults by other men on her inert body.

Extracts from her book, "A Hymn to Life, Shame Has to Change Sides," published on Tuesday by French newspaper Le Monde, revisit 2 November 2020 – the day her world irrevocably changed.

Her then-husband, Dominique Pelicot, had been summoned by police for questioning after a supermarket security guard caught him secretly taking video up women’s skirts.

Gisèle accompanied him and was completely unprepared for the bombshell delivered by the officer, Laurent Perret. Gradually, and with care, he explained how the man she regarded as a loving husband and whom she described as “a super guy" had, in fact, made her the unwitting victim of his perversions.

“I am going to show you photos and videos that are not going to please you,” the officer said, words she recounts in the book.

The first showed a man raping a woman who had been laid out on her side and dressed up in a suspender belt.

“That's you in this photo,” the officer said.

He then showed her another photo, and another after that — drawn from a collection of images that Dominique Pelicot took of his wife over the years when he regularly knocked her unconscious by lacing her food and drink with drugs, so strangers he invited to their home could rape and assault her while he filmed.

Gisèle Pelicot couldn't believe that the inert woman in the photos was her.

“I didn’t recognise the individuals. Nor this woman. Her cheek was so flabby. Her mouth so limp. She was a rag doll,” she writes in her book.

“My brain stopped working in the office of Deputy Police Sergeant Perret."

The shocking case spurred a national reckoning about the blight of rape culture in France. A harrowing trial ended in December 2024 with guilty verdicts for all 51 defendants.

Dominique Pelicot and 49 other men were convicted of rapes and sexual assaults over a period of nearly a decade. Another man was convicted of drugging and raping his own wife with Dominique Pelicot’s help.

The court found Dominique Pelicot guilty on all charges and sentenced him to 20 years in prison, which was the maximum possible.