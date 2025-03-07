Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gisèle Pelicot has told sexual violence survivors they “will never be alone” in a powerful message marking International Women’s Day.

The extraordinary French grandmother dedicated being chosen as The Independent’s most influential woman of 2025 to survivors who “are the true heroes” in moving personal words shared by her lawyer.

Stéphane Babonneau said his client – a global hero and worldwide symbol in the struggle against sexual violence – was emotional and humbled when she found out she had been named as number one on the list. She later told him she is “honoured” and passed on her gratitude.

The 72-year-old highlighted the victims who are still battling for justice, and especially those who are doing so alone and “in the dark”, whom he said she deeply admires.

Gisèle Pelicot was chosen as The Independent ’s most influential woman of 2025 ( Getty )

In her personal message conveyed to Mr Babonneau for The Independent, Ms Pelicot said: “Gisèle is honoured and wishes to dedicate this recognition to all victims, and more specifically to those who are fighting alone to get their rights and the truth acknowledged by courts. To these victims, who most often remain in the dark, Gisèle wishes to express her admiration because she thinks they are the true heroes and tell [them] that they must know they will never be alone.”

He added: “Gisèle and the legal team wishes to thank The Independent.”

The courageous and dignified Ms Pelicot has become an icon across the globe, especially to sexual violence survivors, after she waived her anonymity in the horrific mass rape case of her ex-husband and 50 other men and changed the way the world treats victims forever.

The public nature of the trial – in which all of the men were convicted of monstrous sexual abuse over the course of a decade after her ex had drugged her – shone a light on the shocking prevalence of rape culture, sparking a worldwide movement calling for an immediate end to it.

Ms Pelicot faced her abusers in the courtroom in Avignon, France, every day of the harrowing three-month trial, symbolising her message that would become the slogan of the case - that it is the perpetrators, never the victims, who should feel shame for sexual crimes.

Ms Pelicot consequently topped The Independent’s 2025 Influence List, which has been released for a third year running to mark International Women’s Day.

She is joined by 50 exceptional women from across the worlds of politics, sports, the arts, media, business, fashion and activism – all are united by their extraordinary impact on society, as they push boundaries and break down barriers to shape the world around them.