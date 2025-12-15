Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Far-right MP charged with doing Nazi salute in parliament

Matthias Moosdorf allegedly greeted another party member by saluting and clicking his heels

Miranda Murray
Monday 15 December 2025 11:46 EST
Comments
Berlin prosecutors have filed charges against Matthias Moosdorf, a member of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), for allegedly greeting another party member with the Nazi salute.

It comes after the Bundestag lower house of parliament voted in October to lift his parliamentary immunity.

The use of slogans and symbols linked to the Nazis has been illegal in Germany since the Second World War.

Their use is punishable by a fine or a prison sentence of up to three years.

Prosectors said that Moosdorf, 60, performed a heel click and a Nazi salute near one of the entrances of the historic Reichstag building during a parliamentary session in June 2023.

He ensured that the salute “would be perceptible to others”, they said.

Matthias Moosdorf has been a member of the AfD since 2016
Matthias Moosdorf has been a member of the AfD since 2016 (AFP/Getty)

In a statement, Moosdorf, who was a cellist before becoming a politician, rejected the accusation.

He said he had been checking his wife’s coat at the building’s cloakroom at the time of the incident.

"It is shameful that someone is trying to fabricate a political spectacle at this level instead of constructively engaging with the content of our party and its political positions," he said.

Moosdorf is a member of parliament for Zwickau in Saxony, a former East German state.

He has been a member of the AfD since 2016.

A demonstration against the planned re-founding of AfD’s youth wing in November
A demonstration against the planned re-founding of AfD’s youth wing in November (AP)

Until May, he was a foreign policy spokesperson for the party’s parliamentary group. However, he was removed of the duty in May due to his friendliness with Russia.

The AfD, which is already polling first in surveys across Germany ahead of five state elections next year, has been forging stronger ties with MAGA-aligned Republicans.

The party was classified earlier this year by Germany's domestic intelligence agency as a right-wing extremist organisation.

In June, Germany’s domestic spy agency revealed a concerning rise in right-wing extremism within its ranks.

According to the agency's annual report, the number of identified extremists within the AfD surged by 77 per cent in 2024, reaching approximately 20,000 people.

