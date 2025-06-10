Germany’s main opposition party harbouring 20,000 extremists, says spy agency

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Germany's main opposition party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), is facing scrutiny as the nation's domestic spy agency reveals a concerning rise in right-wing extremism within its ranks.

According to the agency's annual report, the number of identified extremists within the AfD surged by 77 per cent in 2024, reaching approximately 20,000 people.

This increase coincides with the party's overall growth in membership and a noted shift towards more radical positions.

The agency has also reported a parallel increase in overall crime motivated by right-wing extremism.

In May, the agency classified the AfD as "extremist", based on a 1,100-page report.

This classification allows for increased monitoring of the party, although the AfD has launched a legal challenge against the decision.

open image in gallery A man stands in front of the logo at the AfD party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, on 23 February, after the German national election ( AP )

Party statements frequently included xenophobic and anti-Muslim positions, with migrants from predominantly Islamic countries often accused of cultural incompatibility and a strong inclination toward criminal behaviour, the agency said.

AfD leaders frequently made statements that could be considered to attack the constitution during state election campaigns in eastern Germany in 2024 - and mostly were not reined in by the party, the agency said.

It cited the leader of the AfD in Thuringia, Bjoern Hoecke, who at a campaign event in August said the election could "lead to the implosion of the cartel party system" and "finally bring about something that is a true democracy".

Crime motivated by right-wing extremism in Germany jumped 47.4 per cent in 2024, including six attempted murders, up from four in 2023.

open image in gallery AfD co-leader Alice Weidel ( AP )

There were also 23 cases of arson, up from 16, the agency said.

AfD surged to an historic second place in the national elections in February, securing an unprecedented influence in the country’s post-war political landscape.

The party doubled their share from 2021 to win 20.8 per cent of the vote in the election, in a surge described by victor Friedrich Merz – whose conservative bloc won with just 28.5 per cent – as a “final warning” to democratic parties.

AfD leaders have been fined for using banned Nazi slogans and members expelled for suspected paramilitary involvement.

Its electoral success came in a campaign dominated by concerns over immigration and marred by three suspected terror attacks, bolstering support for the hardline anti-migrant party.