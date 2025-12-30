Thieves pull off massive bank robbery in Germany stealing millions from safety deposit boxes
Witnesses told investigators they saw several men carrying large bags in a nearby parking garage over the weekend
Thieves stole tens of millions of euros worth of property from safety deposit boxes inside a German bank vault that they drilled into Monday during the holiday lull, police said.
Some 2,700 bank customers were affected by the theft in Gelsenkirchen, police and the Sparkasse bank said.
Police spokesperson Thomas Nowaczyk said investigators believe the theft was worth between 10 and 90 million euros ($11.7 to 105.7 million).
German news agency dpa reported that the theft could be one of Germany's largest heists.
The bank remained closed Tuesday, when some 200 people showed up demanding to get inside, dpa reported.
A fire alarm summoned police officers and firefighters to the bank branch shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.
They found a hole in the wall and the vault ransacked. Police believe a large drill was used to break through the vault's basement wall.
Witnesses told investigators they saw several men carrying large bags in a nearby parking garage over the weekend. Video footage from the garage shows masked people inside a stolen vehicle early Monday, police said.
Gelsenkirchen is about 192 kilometers (119 miles) northwest of Frankfurt.
This is not the first time Europe saw a large robbery this year. The world’s most-visited museum experienced a stunning heist in October worth about $102 million.
The Louvre in Paris saw robbers steal a diamond-and-emerald necklace Napoleon gave to Empress Marie-Louise, jewels tied to 19th-century Queens Marie-Amalie and Hortense, and a pearl-and-diamond tiara belonging to Napoleon III's wife, Empress Eugénie.
Footage from museum cameras showed that the two who broke into the ornate Apollo Gallery used grinders to cut into jewelry display cases.
The emerald-set imperial crown of Empress Eugénie, containing more than 1,300 diamonds, was later found outside the museum.
Thieves used a truck-mounted basket lift to access a window of the Apollo Gallery, escaping with the Crown Jewels within minutes.
