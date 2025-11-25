Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

French authorities are set to petition a Paris judge today for a three-month suspension of the online fast-fashion giant Shein's entire website in France.

The action stems from the government's concerns over the company's inadequate control of products sold on its platform.

Shein's third-party marketplace in France was already disabled on 5 November, following the discovery of illicit items like childlike sex dolls and weapons.

While its own clothing range remains accessible, the government now aims for a full site suspension to compel stricter product vetting.

A French finance ministry official criticised Shein's oversight, stating in a press briefing: "We know how powerful Shein is from a technical standpoint, and even, I would say, in terms of its use of artificial intelligence for production, so we can assume that it has the technical, technological and financial means to carry out these checks.

“The fact is that it does not do so."

The court of Paris is set to hold a hearing on Wednesday on the accelerated judicial procedure the government has started, summoning Infinite Styles Services Co Ltd, the Dublin-based company behind Shein's business in Europe, with lawyers for the company also expected to attend.

While Shein's own clothing range remains accessible, the government now aims for a full site suspension to compel stricter product vetting ( AP )

France's case rests on Article 6.3 of the digital economy law, which gives a judge powers to prescribe measures with the aim of preventing or halting harm caused by online content.

The court will have to decide whether a suspension is warranted, and whether it is in line with European Union law.

Under EU law, online marketplaces, as intermediaries, are not directly liable for products sold by third parties, but have an obligation to remove illegal products as soon as they become aware of them.

A ruling is not expected on Wednesday, but in the coming weeks, the official said.

Shein did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The government started the process to block Shein in France on the day the fast-fashion retailer opened its first physical shop in a Paris department store ( AFP/Getty )

France has also summoned major internet service providers Bouygues Telecom, Free, Orange and SFR to the hearing, requesting they block Shein's website.

The government started the process to block Shein in France on the day the fast-fashion retailer opened its first physical shop in a Paris department store.

It has also been cracking down on other online platforms, with consumer watchdog DGCCRF finding that AliExpress and Joom were also selling childlike sex dolls, while Wish, Temu, and Amazon failed to filter underage shoppers from adult content.

France is also taking its fight to the EU, pushing for the European Commission to open a formal investigation into Shein over illicit products.