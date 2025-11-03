France will ban Shein if child-like sex dolls are found on site again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese retailer Shein could have its access to the French market banned if it ever resumed the sale of child-like sex dolls, officials said on Monday.

Shein pulled from sale childlike sex dolls after they were found on its website by the French consumer watchdog.

France's Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs, and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) said late on Saturday it spotted the dolls on the website along with several other items such as sex dolls.

It said it had reported the matter to judicial authorities.

open image in gallery Shein is a super-cheap online retailer. It is set to open a physical store in France in coming weeks ( PA Wire )

"Their description and categorization on the site leave little doubt as to the child pornography nature of the content," DGCCRF said in a statement.

The agency added that no filtering measures effectively limit access on the website to this pornographic content for minors or sensitive audiences.

On Monday French Finance Minister Roland Lescure told BFM TV: "If such conduct is repeated, we would be within our legal right to stop Shein's access to the French market."

Contacted by Reuters over the weekend, Shein said in an email: "The products in question were immediately removed from the platform as soon as we became aware of these major shortcomings."

It added that "Shein has a zero-tolerance policy towards any content or products that violate our internal policies or applicable laws".

The Chinese fast-fashion company is set to open a physical store, its first in France, on Wednesday, at the Bazar de l'Hôtel de Ville (BVH) in Paris.

It has come under fire from conventional French apparel retailers, who say Shein is undermining their business model with its ultra-low prices.

Shein also plans to open five other stores within Galeries Lafayette department stores, in Angers, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges and Reims.