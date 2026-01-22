Elon Musk makes surprise Davos appearance in striking reversal
Elon Musk is making a surprise World Economic Forum appearance in Davos after publicly criticizing the annual gathering of political and business elites for years.
“Speaking @wef in 20 mins. What should I say?” he wrote on X with an emoji.
It marks Musk’s first Davos visit, and the world's richest person will join BlackRockCEO Larry Fink on a panel scheduled for 1530 GMT, according to the latest World Economic Forum program.
Musk's appearance at Davos comes as he continues to play a key role in several global debates, including SpaceX's supply of satellite internet to conflict zones and public criticism over sexualized images generated by Grok, a chatbot developed by his AI startup xAI.
In the past few years, Musk has been one of the WEF's most prominent critics, regularly criticizing the annual Davos gathering as elitist, unaccountable and disconnected from ordinary people.
Musk has repeatedly mocked Davos on his social media platform X, calling it "boring" and saying the WEF is "an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don't want."
The Tesla CEO's status as an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump has elevated his political clout, giving him an unusual degree of influence over policy discussions spanning technology, defense and global communications.
Several of Musk's companies are of direct interest to governments, including SpaceX, a major U.S. defense contractor whose Starlink network operates in conflict zones, and X, the social media platform he controls, where changes to moderation policies have drawn criticism over misinformation and hate speech.
Trump spoke at Davos Wednesday, insisting the US is the only country that can secure Greenland. He made his pitch for taking over the island, and hours later, announced he was ditching planned tariffs on European nations that supported Greenland.
Trump said a “framework of a future deal” for Greenland has been reached.
Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte revealed the initial details of the possible deal after holding discussions with Trump at Davos Wednesday.
Rutte said Nato allies would be required to step up their presence in the Arctic under the framework discussed with Trump. The extra details would be worked out with the alliance’s senior commanders “within months,” he added.
