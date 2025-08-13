Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Donald Trump and European leaders that Vladimir Putin is “bluffing” over his intentions to end the war, ahead of a crucial summit between the US and Russia on Friday.

The Ukrainian president reiterated that there can be no talk of territorial concessions without his country’s involvement, as both he and European leaders are sidelined from the historic meeting in Anchorage, Alaska.

Following a virtual conference with Zelensky, Trump, German chancellor Friedrich Merz and French president Emmanuel Macron, Sir Keir Starmer said a “viable” chance of reaching a ceasefire in the Ukraine war now exists, but Britain stands ready to “increase pressure” on Moscow if necessary.

open image in gallery German chancellor Friedrich Merz (right) organised the virtual meeting to make sure European leaders are heard ahead of Friday’s summit ( Getty )

It comes as a report in The Times suggests Russia and the US have discussed the Israeli occupation of the West Bank as a potential model for a future settlement between Moscow and Kyiv.

The plan, which is understood to be supported by Trump’s peace envoy Steve Witkoff, would imitate Israel’s rule over Palestinian territory since 1967, with Russia seizing military and economic control of the disputed regions.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Macron said that Trump had been “very clear” in his objective to achieve a ceasefire, and had reiterated that "territorial issues relating to Ukraine will only be negotiated by the Ukrainian president."

Trump later said that if his meeting with Putin goes well, he would like to have a quick second meeting with Putin, Zelensky, and himself.

He rated the call as a 10, and denied that it was his decision to exclude Zelensky from Friday’s talks.

"If the first one goes okay, we'll have a quick second one," Trump told reporters. "I would like to do it almost immediately, and we'll have a quick second meeting between President Putin and President Zelensky and myself, if they'd like to have me there."

Meanwhile, Zelensky told Trump and European leaders that “Putin is bluffing - he is trying to push forward along the whole front".

"Putin is also bluffing saying he doesn't care about the sanctions and that they're not working,” he said. "In reality, the sanctions are very effective, and they're hurting the Russian military economy. Putin doesn't want peace - he wants to occupy our country".

open image in gallery Donald Trump has described the summit with Putin on Friday as a ‘feel-out meeting’ ( AP )

In recent days, Russian forces have been closing in on a key territorial grab around the city of Pokrovsk in the Donbas region, which could complicate Ukrainian supply lines to the Donetsk region , where the Kremlin have concentrated their military efforts.

On Tuesday, Zelensky said that Putin has demanded Kyiv’s forces withdraw from Donetsk as part of any potential ceasefire deal, a notion which he strongly rejected.

Reiterating his stance that relinquishing the Donbas region would not be agreed by Ukraine, Zelensky told reporters: "Any questions concerning our country's territorial integrity cannot be discussed without regard for our people, for the will of our people and the Ukrainian constitution".

open image in gallery Volodymyr Zelensky also joined Sir Keir Starmer and other ‘coalition of the willing’ leaders who wish to police any future peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv ( AFP/Getty )

Friedrich Merz convened the virtual meetings in an attempt to make sure European and Ukraine's leaders are heard ahead of the Trump-Putin summit on Friday.

In a post to his Truth Social account ahead of the meeting, Trump said: “Will be speaking to European Leaders in a short while. They are great people who want to see a deal done.”

Merz said after the video conference that "important decisions" could be made in Anchorage, but stressed that "fundamental European and Ukrainian security interests must be protected" at the meeting.

He added that the key principles that they made clear to Trump was that Ukraine must be at the table for any future meetings, a ceasefire must come ahead of the start of the negotiations and recognising Russian-occupied territory is not on the table. Other objectives included ensuring Ukrainian forces are to defend their country with the support of Europe, and wider negotiations must be part of a "transatlantic strategy".

The summit on Friday has been described by the White House as a “feel-out summit”, with Trump looking to see if Putin is serious about ending the war, and to better understand his intentions.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer has said that international borders ‘cannot be changed by force’ ( Reuters )

However, his comments that both Russia and Ukraine must concede territory and land swap has caused concern, with European leaders worried that any major concessions to Putin could cause security problems for the West in the future.

A call among leaders of countries involved in the "coalition of the willing" — those who are prepared to help police any future peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, including the UK —also took place on Wednesday.

Sir Keir said: “This is a critical moment. We have to combine active diplomacy on the one hand with military support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia.”

“International borders cannot be, and must not be changed by force, and again that’s a long-standing principle of this group.

“And alongside that, any talk about borders, diplomacy, ceasefire has to sit alongside a robust and credible security guarantee to ensure that any peace, if there is peace, is lasting peace and Ukraine can defend its territorial integrity as part of any deal.”